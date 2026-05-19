The KPop Demon Hunters trading cards are here, and I want a Golden Rumi

Netflix's golden goose, KPop Demon Hunters, continues to lay shiny merch eggs, with trading cards featuring Huntrix and the Saja Boys now available to preorder via Amazon and other big retailers like BestBuy and Walmart.

Created by KAYOU, which also makes cards for Naruto and My Little Pony, these collectibles feature Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, plus everyone's favorite rivals, the Saja Boys (Your Idol is better than Golden, sorry), in a variety of outfits, poses, and art styles.

While the full card list has not been revealed, we know there are a frankly bewildering number of card styles. There are two editions of the KPop cards: Energy edition, featuring 130 cards total across 11 rarities, and Classic edition, featuring just 8 rarities and 101 cards. However, not all the cards and rarities from the Classic edition are found in the Energy edition, so the total numbers are fiendishly fiddly to work out.

Pics shared online by a KAYOU spokesperson give us our most detailed look at the KPop Demon Hunters cards. These show 18 SR cards, available in both pack types, designed to look as though a character or creature from the film is video calling you. There are also three BR cards, one for each of the Huntrix in their leather-clad battle outfits, found only in the Energy edition. Fortunately, the leather won't betray you here.

I should clarify: these are collectible trading cards rather than a TCG, so there's no game attached.

The energy KPop cards will be sold in packs of eight and cost $4.49 a pack, while the Classic edition comes in packs of five, which cost $1.99.

However, you can't preorder individual packs. In fact, right now, it looks like only certain energy edition products are available. You can get hold of a box of five packs for $22.50 or 12 packs for $54. So you're neither paying a premium nor receiving a discount for preordering.

According to Amazon, the larger box will be released first on July 14, while if you opt for the smaller box, you'll have to wait until August 31.

Spoilers for the full collection are expected to be shared prior to release.