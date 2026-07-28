Win the brand new Labyrinth Chronicles board game - just by watching Wargamer Direct this Thursday!

In only two more days, we'll be sharing a very special video deep dive into Ravensburger's massive new Labyrinth Chronicles board game, live on Wargamer Direct 2026 - and you could win your very own copy! Thanks to our partners at Ravensburger, two lucky US based viewers of our debut YouTube tabletop showcase this Thursday will win a brand new copy of Labyrinth Chronicles!

Only readers in the USA can join this one - if that's you, all you need to do is enter the competition below, and come watch the show live on July 30! It's a small price to pay, considering Wargamer Direct is going to be a BELTER of a show you won't want to miss in any case! We'll be showing off Labyrinth Chronicles in luxurious, close up detail, with insider commentary from Ravensburger itself - alongside exclusive new model reveals for the Starcraft Tabletop Miniatures Game, and team Wargamer's own video tributes to must-play indie games.

The show goes live on YouTube on Thursday, July 30 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am BST - and to be in with a chance of winning one of TWO brand new copies of Labyrinth Chronicles, all you have to do is head to our YouTube channel via the competition window below! MAKE SURE you subscribe and hit the notification bell while you're there, so you don't miss our show on Thursday!



Wargamer - Win Ravensburger's new board game "Labyrinth Chronicles"!





You can also earn extra entries and increase your chances of winning by following Wargamer and Ravensburger North America on social media - so don't wait around, enter now, and get ready for the curtain to fall on Thursday! If you're one of the lucky winners, we'll be in touch when the competition's over, so our partners at Ravensburger can send you your prize later this year.

That's not all, either - we have not one, but TWO more huge giveaways coming at you in the final run-up to Wargamer Direct! You can win $200+ of brand new Starcraft miniatures courtesy of our friends at Archon Studio, for a start - and there's one more HUGE giveaway waiting to be announced tomorrow, on the eve of the show.

So for chances to win loads more tabletop gaming swag just by watching our YouTube show, keep it locked to Wargamer.com this week - you won't regret it!

In the meantime, come join our free Discord community and get hyped for the tabletop showcase of the Summer (it's also a rad place to be all year round, with lively hobby discussions all the live-long day!).