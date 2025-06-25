This cutthroat fairytale TTRPG remixes a classic betting board game

Last Train to Bremen, a rock-and-roll fairytale TTRPG with board game elements, began crowdfunding its physical edition on June 24. Publisher Possum Creek Games (Wanderhome, Yazeba's Bed and Breakfast) describes the tabletop RPG as "a storytelling game of four arrogant musicians who made a deal with the Devil that backfired horribly". The classic Liar's Dice plays a key role in deciding the fate of these musical fugitives.

This is one of those rare tabletop RPGs where players are pitted against each other. Over a series of rounds, players must wager a key memory from their band's rise and fall in a standard game of Liar's Dice.

If you're not familiar, this is one of the best board games of old, originating in the 15th century and evolving under many names since then. Each player rolls a small pool of dice in private, and then everyone takes turns calling how many of a particular number they believe has been rolled. Every bet must escalate, either by claiming that more of the same number are in play or that the same amount of a more valuable number is hidden around the table.

At some point, someone will call bluff on a bet, and the true results will be revealed. The player who wrongly called a bet - or called a bluff at the wrong time - loses a die. In Last Train to Bremen, that represents a precious memory circling the drain. Players will be picked off over time, with twists and turns revealing the part they played in the band's demise.

The devil also has a way to interfere in this version of Liar's Dice. A Devil's Die is publicly rolled at the start of each round, and its number is considered a 'wild' die, meaning all dice showing the same result can be counted towards any bet. This changes if anyone makes a call using the result from the Devil's Die, though, so bet carefully.

Last Train to Bremen was first released digitally on Itch.io in April 2024. Since then, it's received the Most Innovative award from the 2024 IGDN Indie Groundbreaker Awards, as well as runner-up commendations as Game of the Year from the same awards body. Last Train to Bremen was also a finalist in the 2025 Crit Awards for the Best GMless Game category.

A PDF copy of Last Train to Bremen is available on the Backerkit page for $15, while a physical copy pledge costs $50. A Deluxe pledge with a limited edition pin and print is available for $75, while the $120 'The Devil's Deal' pledge adds a special acknowledgement in the physical book to your list of rewards.

Already bested the Devil in Last Train to Bremen? Tell us about your games in the Wargamer Discord. For more classic board games and dice games, check out our dedicated guides. Or, for more on tabletop RPGs, here's all you need to know about this year's DnD release schedule.