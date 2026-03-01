From Dragon Quest to Final Fantasy, this is a TTRPG for every JRPG fan

JRPG and Tabletop RPG history is one of the most intertwined stories ever. Veteran players and tabletop history aficionados will no doubt know why. Games such as Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy drew from foundational RPGs like Ultima and Wizardry. Said games take much of their mechanics and terminology from Advanced Dungeons and Dragons. Since then, every JRPG shares DNA with their tabletop grandpas.

And this upcoming TTRPG brings the JRPG themes full circle.

Legends of Akeroth: Songs of a Lost Age is a JRPG-inspired tabletop RPG, particularly of the SNES Era. That means Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy, Fire Emblem and other iconic games from the 16-bit era. The Region of Erwick will feel like a warm blanket of familiarity for fans. The lush green overworld populated by a plethora of shrines and monsters just triggers fuzzy memories. The best tabletop RPGs should always capture that level of immersion.

And just like any classic JRPG, it has ambitious scope. The core rulebook features rules for solo, cooperative, and even GM-less play. You can play however you want, whenever you want, a bit of an innovation for the typically single-player JRPG. There are also hundreds of prompts, an original turn-based combat system, and tons of worldbuilding assets.

Speaking more on the mechanics, it's an intuitive d6 system, with combat based around tactical grids or streamlined "zone combat." The devs promise a crunchy experience without overwhelming the players with a flood of nerdy jargon. Instead, the crunch is all about keeping play engaging and spectacular. And yes, there are Limit Breaks.

If you want a full breakdown of how Legends of Akeroth plays, the official Crossed Path YouTube channel can help. There's a handy playlist that features the basics of tactical combat and other common activities in the game. While there are sure to be changes as the devs refine the game, what is there definitely passes the JRPG vibe check to me.

You can support Legends of Akeroth: Songs of a Lost Age on Backerkit here.

