You wait 14 years for a new Elric of Melniboné tabletop RPG, and two get announced in the same week

Elric of Melniboné has been a respected hero of sword and sorcery since Michael Moorcock first penned him into a novel back in the 1970s. It's no wonder an adventurer of such caliber would get their own tabletop RPG. What is a bit weird is that two separate Elric TTRPGs got announced in the same week.

The first was announced by Goodman Games on May 5. "The Classic Era of Elric will include a line of sourcebooks, adventure maps, and additional supplements, all designed for compatibility with both Fifth Edition and Dungeon Crawl Classics role-playing systems", Goodman Games writes in a blog post. The project will apparently hit crowdfunding in 2027, with a worldwide retail release intended after.

Two days later, Free League Publishing announced Legends of Stormbringer, "a new officially licensed tabletop roleplaying game based on the iconic fantasy works of Michael Moorcock".

Legends of Stormbringer (subtitle: Roleplaying in the World of Elric) uses the Dragonbane RPG system. It also recruited Richart Watts, who worked on the Stormbringer RPG that was published between the 1980s and the 2010s. Free League says we can expect its Elric RPG is also coming to crowdfunding, and we can expect a release in 2027.

Free League CEO Tomas Härenstam says "this has been in the works for several months". Both Free League and Goodman Games have been given blessing to licence Elric, though it's not clear if either company knew about the other's plans. All I know is that it's a good time to be a fan of Elric of Melniboné.

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