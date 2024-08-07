Lego Batman Dark Knight Tumbler review: a fantastic Lego Batmobile

Our Verdict The Lego Dark Knight Tumbler set looks amazing when built and is an impressive addition to any Batman collection. The only downside is the ease of assembly, which might be too quick for those who enjoy building Lego sets as much as admiring them. Reasons to buy The design looks amazing

Clear instruction manual

Very enjoyable to build Reasons to avoid Difficult to clean

Pricey

The Lego Batman Dark Knight Tumbler set harkens back to a simpler time. In 2005, way before the over-saturation of superhero movies, Christopher Nolan rebooted the Batman franchise. Understandably the second installment in the series, The Dark Knight has become a cult classic, and this set is an homage to one of the movie’s most iconic aspects: the Batmobile.

It should be no surprise that the movie which holds an impressive 94% on Rotten Tomatoes also went on to inspire something that is not only one of the best Batman Lego sets, but one of the best Lego sets for adults overall. From the quality of the finished set through to the actual process of building it, let me walk you through everything I love about this set in my review.

Specs

Lego Dark Knight Tumbler specs:

Model number 76240 Build time Roughly 7 hours Number of pieces 2049 Number of minifigures 2 Recommended age 18+

It also comes with a very detailed, well-printed instruction manual that will walk you through the whole building process with ease.

Design

The applied science division at Wayne Industries created the ultimate vehicle, The Tumbler. AKA The Batmobile! Initially designed to be a military tank, the Tumbler – the real one – weighs a whopping 2.5 short tons. It can go over 200+ mph with an acceleration of 0-60 in 2.9 seconds, has a 1500-horsepower jet turbine, and uses gasoline, nitromethane, and liquid propane. This vehicle is a beast, but does its Lego counterpart fare comparatively?

This set looks impressive. It is a fantastic conversation starter for anyone interested in Batman. Christopher Nolan’s Batmobile is iconic and the Lego version does a good job of translating the edgy design into a well-crafted Lego set that is aesthetically pleasing and very much like the real thing.

There are panels on the top that you can remove to see the cockpit which is simply designed, but highly detailed. The main snag to its product design is it is very hard to keep clean. (Unless you were to display it in a glass cabinet). Unfortunately, when dusting the model, bits often fall off and can be extremely difficult to put back on in the correct place. Even compressed air can be too harsh at times.

Even just lightly touching the set or moving it can cause bits to break off and small bits can easily get lost. (Fortunately, Lego provides a missing brick service!) So, unless you are to glue the set together, you’re not going to be able to avoid this problem. But then, that leaves the question: to Kragle or not to Kragle?

There are two versions of this set. The original version (included in the images) was discontinued in 2015. The new set is more or less the same but has some small but significant improvements. For starters, the new set comes with a stand. The first set has a knack of rolling away, because well, it’s on wheels. Another difference between the sets is the Joker Minifigure.

If you ask me, the original Joker Minifigure in his purple suit is cooler of the two versions. In the new set, he is wearing his waistcoat. Either way, regardless of which one you get, a Lego minifigure version of Heath Ledger’s is going to be a big selling-point for the set as a whole.

Ease of assembly

This set will most certainly have you shouting “Where is she!” Because the set is made up of primarily black and small fiddly blocks and it is exceptionally hard to find specific pieces which can be frustrating at times. During assembly sorting containers are crucial. It is a set for adults though and so, understandably, is harder to build.

Most definitely aimed at the more experienced builder. But, the instructions are very clear and concise. Parts are built in steps and then attached to the overall model. Because the set is symmetrical you often build two of the same piece which can speed up the building process.

And overall it is a very fun set to build. Its structure is quite technical and despite its exterior – which can be considered the opposite – its base is very sturdy. As always, the whole model is made of very high-quality Lego pieces.

Should you buy the Lego Dark Knight Tumbler?

Overall, I think the Lego Dark Knight Tumbler set is well worth the $269.99 (£229.99) it costs to purchase. It looks incredible, is beautifully designed, fun to build and the Joker minifigure makes this set unique. Despite its few minor setbacks, there are few better pieces of Batman memorabilia for The Dark Knight fans.

You can even add lights to this set too! So, if you love The Dark Knight, this set is for you — it’s the Lego set that Gotham (and you) deserves!

