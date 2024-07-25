These Lego DnD minifigures may financially ruin me

Hold onto your wallets, nerds, Lego has revealed a range of official DnD minifigures. The new minifigure set consists of 12 Dungeons and Dragons heroes and monsters, and will be sold in blind purchase packets for $4.99 (£3.49) each.

People have been using Lego minifigures (or third party Lego alternatives) as DnD miniatures for decades – I think I first encountered them during a game of DnD 3rd edition in about 2011. It’s amazing it’s taken Wizards of the Coast and the Lego company this long to make an official version, because this is surely a license to print money.

The new figures are available to pre-order from the Lego Store now, and will ship from September 1. Here’s all twelve new Lego DnD minifigures, and the accessories they come with:

Minifig Accessories Aarakocra Ranger Bow, Wolf Dragonborn Paladin Shield, Mace Dwarf Barbarian Axe, torch Elf Bard Lute, scimitar Gith Warlock Staff, dagger Halfling Druid Staff, bird The Lady of Pain Mysterious cube Mind Flayer Intellect devourer Strahd von Zarovich Goblet, sword, black rat Szass Tam, Red Wizard of Thay Fireball, red skull Tasha the Witch Queen Cauldon, spellbook

It’s an eclectic mix, missing some of the most popular DnD races and DnD classes. But it does hit some truly unique characters that would be all but impossible to represent with regular bricks: the Mind Flayer is a distinctively DnD monster that’s unlike anything in other media, and its intellect devourer companion is both cute and utterly unique.

Given Curse of Strahd’s status as the most popular and arguably best DnD book, we expect Strahd is going to be the most desirable minifig from this bunch. But as someone who grew up playing the classic CRPG ‘Planescape: Torment’ on PC, I’m at risk of spending an ungodly amount of money trying to get the Lady of Pain.

This is the second release in the DnD and Lego partnership, following the amazing Red Dragon’s Tale. You can see the vibrant Louise Sugden of Rogue Hobbies explaining everything inside this epic set in the video below:

While that’s a truly marvellous Lego castle, and the set for a unique DnD module, it’s also one of the biggest Lego sets and most expensive Lego sets currently on sale. The new minifigures will be a lot more accessible for the massive intersection of nerds who are into both Lego and DnD.

Keep your eyes on the DnD release schedule: the One DnD Player’s Handbook isn’t far off, effectively the next edition of the game. Wargamer will be publishing a lot of features on all the new and updated content players should expect with the new edition: follow Wargamer on Google News to make sure you don’t miss anything.