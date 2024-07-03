We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Don’t miss these Lego 4th of July sale deals!

The official Lego store is offering huge savings on some really classy kits, plus a free Fireworks Celebrations set with big orders.

Lego 4th July sale deals - the Lego Marvel Hulkbuster armor, against a backdrop of a Lego Atari game console and a Lego loop the loop set
The official Lego store is running a sale for the 4th of July, with a free Fireworks Celebration mini set worth $14.99 for anyone who spends at least $85. The free gift is available no matter what you purchase, but we’ve picked out a few great sets from those currently on sale.

You’ve got until July 7 to take advantage of this promotion on the official Lego store. You can of course pick up new Lego sets to qualify for the offer, but we’ve picked out five of the best items from the sale for you to grab.

Got your basket to $84 and want something to tip it over? Check out our guide to cheap Lego sets to make up the difference – or the most expensive Lego sets if you just fancy pushing the boat out.

