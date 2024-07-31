You can get this new $423 Lego bundle for $36 - with a twist

Collecting Lego isn’t a cheap hobby and anybody who’s been at it for years will tell you that the trick is to time your purchases well so that they coincide with special sales. You may not get exciting new sets day one, but you save a heck of a lot of money. The new Lego Humble Bundle is a perfect example, as you’re spending just $36 (£27.84) to get $423 (£329.29) of Lego goodies.

But there’s a twist (and anyone who knows Humble Bundle will probably see it coming): the bundle is filled with Lego books, rather than Lego sets, and digital copies of those books as that. They may not be physical sets, but this is still a fantastic selection of books – these can inspire you to build some of the best Lego sets for adults, or indeed, plant the seeds in your mind that might one day become one of the best Lego Ideas sets.

Some highlights include The Lego Engineer, which uses Lego to explain how the many marvels of human engineering work, including details on how to recreate them with your favorite blocks; The Cult of Lego, which looks at the expansive Lego fandom and highlights some incredible fan creations; and The Lego Animation book, which can teach you how to make animations from your Lego sets. It’s the kind of stuff that most Lego fans are going to love.

Here’s an overview of everything included in the Build it with Lego book bundle:

The Cult of Lego#

The Lego Architect

The Lego Engineer

The Lego Lighting Book

The Lego Architecture Idea Book

The Lego Animation Book

The Art of the Brick

The Lego Neighborhood Book, Volume 2

Beautiful Lego

Beautiful Lego Part 2: Dark

Beautiful Lego Part 3: Wild!

The Lego Castle Book

Lego Micro Cities

Lego Space Project

The Lego Neighborhood Book

Medieval Lego

The Unofficial Lego Builder’s Guide

The Art of Lego Design

Tiny Lego Wonders

The Art of Lego Scale Modeling

It’s a veritable mini Lego library. To be honest, it’s probably for the best that these are all ebooks – who has room for twenty chunky Lego reference books? That’s a lot of shelf space. If you want to get these though, don’t miss your window – this bundle is only available until Monday, August 19, 2024.

Money raised through this bundle helps to support It Gets Better – an organization dedicated to supporting young people who fall under the LGBTQ+ umbrella. So while you’re nourishing your inner child, you can help some actual children as well.

For more cool Lego stuff, we also have a list of the most expensive Lego sets ever made – and at the other end of the spectrum, we have a list of the best cheap Lego sets. Regardless of which you read, we reckon we’ve got some recommendations you’ll want to have in your collection.