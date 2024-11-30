Some of my favorite Lego Disney sets are up to 40% off this Black Friday

I can show you the world! A world of bargains, that is. With Thanksgiving out of the way, Black Friday has us thinking about Christmas. What better way to get into the festive spirit than spending some quality time with the family and some Disney magic! Luckily, there are some fantastic Lego Disney sets on offer this Black Friday, including the Mini Disney Palace of Agrabah, so you can enjoy the build without breaking the bank.

We’ve been hunting down all the best Black Friday Lego deals, and this set stands out as one of the most enticing. Lego has created some of the best Disney sets, but of course, nothing quite beats the Lego Palace of Agrabah – after all, it’s from the greatest Disney movie of all time.

Okay, okay, maybe not the greatest… Moana and Wish are pretty good too, but Aladdin is up there, and the official Lego site is currently selling its iconic palace at a 40% discount. That brings the price down to just $23.99 / £23.99.

The Palace of Agrabah set is a total visual treat. Lego has done a fantastic job of creating the palace on a small scale. Asymmetry adds personality to the design. Sitting on a sturdy base, the model is full of vibrant colors— those matte gold domes and the rich burgundy create a regal vibe, while the purple on the magic carpet and teal accents on the turrets bring more color.

Building this set is a straightforward and enjoyable process. There are no particularly difficult steps, making it a relaxing experience – perfect for this time of year. So put on your fave Disney film and build away.

Of course, the Black Friday sale promises more than the Lego Palace of Agrabah – here are some of the other highlights.

You ain’t never had a friend… I mean, you ain’t never seen deals like these before, so it’s best to just hop on a magic carpet ride over to the official Lego store and get them while you can.

If you’re still searching for great deals, be sure to check out our article on the best cheap Lego sets. Meanwhile, our guide on the best board games in 2024 is worth reading if you are looking for entertainment over the festive period.