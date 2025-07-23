The Lego Disney Young Simba set is sure to be the main event of your display, perfectly depicting our favorite mighty king with quite so little hair in all his yellow, blocky glory. Released to commemorate the 30th anniversary of The Lion King, if you're a fan, this set is a must, especially considering it's 29% off over at Amazon, but only if you pounce on it now!

The Lego Disney Young Simba set looks mighty fine next to my Lego Ideas tuxedo cat, and I know they're both made of plastic bricks, but I still want to squish their little cat faces. The build quality and overall cuteness make Simba a top choice for our best Disney Lego sets, too.

This 1,445-piece set takes roughly three hours to assemble, giving you plenty of time to indulge in watching The Lion King and some of Simba's Pride as you build. It's perfect for a chill evening after a stressful day and for treating your inner child to some well-deserved nostalgia.

Lego does a stellar job of capturing the feline essence with a delicate arch of Simba's back. The set utilizes curved pieces and layering to achieve this, and the tail tip is brilliantly designed using a Ninjago Dragon Horn and bush element, perfectly capturing his fluffy fur. Just look at his cute little murder mittens! I want to pinch them!

Simba also has a poseable head, allowing you to tilt his noggin. His expressive face is incredibly detailed with splashes of pink and light yellow for his mouth and eyes, breaking up the saturated bright yellow. Blocks sculpt a tuft of fur that crowns his head, big ol' curved lugholes add to his cub features, whilst sharp canines remind you, he's an apex predator - but an adorable one at that.

I'd argue that Simba deserves a spot on our list of the best Lego sets for adults, especially since this set provides a relaxing, mindful, and straightforward experience. However, a few Technic pin connections may require a bit of extra attention.

Just as Simba was unaware of Mufasa's tragic fate, we can't predict when this deal will end. So don't let it stampede away. Head over to Amazon and get your Lego Young Simba set for just $91.99 / £82.99.

If you're looking for something a little more out-of-this-world after building this Lego Young Simba set, I'd recommend checking out the best Lego Star Wars sets. Alternatively, our list of the biggest Lego sets offers plenty of gigantic display pieces that will take you lots of time to build, but they're worth doing.

Or if you'd like to chat about your favorite Lego sets, then join our Wargamer Discord. We'd love to know what sets you have.