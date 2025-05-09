Everyone loves a great treehouse. Who doesn't want to live in a beautiful environment, far away from the hustle and bustle of city life, and escape the ground in favour of a sprawling home, idyllically perched in the treetops? Well, personally, I'd always be scared it would collapse to the ground, but my fears don't matter on a smaller scale – like this brilliant Lego Tree House set, which you can grab at a huge $75 discount, but this deal is becoming scarce quickly.

The best Lego sets tend to give you a massive build, with thousands of pieces to sift and sort through, and that's exactly what this Lego Ideas Tree House (21318) offers. With a massive amount of bricks (3,036, to be exact), it's a beautiful build that doubles as a great play set for adults, with plenty of great features that make it stand out. It's not quite one of the biggest Lego sets ever – but it's not far off!

Admittedly, this isn't a great set for kids. If the 16+ age on the box wasn't enough of a warning, it can take you up to 10 hours to complete the Lego Tree House, and it's not cheap either. However, if you're willing to put in the time, you'll get a huge tree house with multiple cabins, accessible by simply taking the roof off each respective room.

You'll also get plants and leaves to help the Tree House set stand out, which are made using a plant-based plastic. A wind-up crane on the bedroom cabin allows you to easily pick up stuff from the ground, while a landscape base helps you set up a picnic table, a swing, and a bonfire for those colder nights of the year. Speaking of times of the year, you can also change the leaves between green for summer, or enjoy the yellows and browns of fall (the latter being my favorite).

All of these features, as well as the overall quality of the build, make it a standout set, and now's the best time to buy it. You can get the Lego Ideas Tree House for just $174.99 at Amazon, a major $75 drop from its usual price. However, this is a limited-time deal, and over half of the discounted sets have been claimed already, so be quick to order yours.

Of course, this Lego Tree House set is a great way to pass the time, but if you're keen to make more builds, our best Lego Star Wars sets guide will give you plenty of out-of-this-world models to build. Alternatively, you could always grab some friends or family over and enjoy the best board games right now.