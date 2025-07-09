These Lego Star Wars deals are out of this galaxy - hurry, you don't have long

Ah yes, Amazon Prime Day is here once again, and nestled amongst the batterie sand cat food deals are a plethora of treasures waiting to be discovered, especially if you're a Lego Star Wars fan. From the mighty Imperial Star Destroyer to the charming BrickHeadz sets, Prime Day has delivered some strong deals (maybe stronger than Beskar) - here's our expert opinion on the best deals.

Lego rarely drops in price, like Nintendo games and life insurance, so when some of the best Star Wars Lego sets are on sale, well, that's exciting. Luckily for you, we've scoured Amazon - Boba Fett style - to find the top Lego Star Wars deals so you don't have to.

Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer - USA and UK

I wouldn't ever want to own a real-sized Imperial Star Destroyer. Just looking at that ship makes me frightened, and I can only imagine the terror I'd feel as I look up at that big ole wedge-shaped symbol of power. Plus, where would I put it? How much is the insurance?

I'd happily own another Lego version, though. The Imperial Star Destroyer Lego set offers roughly three to four hours of immersive building experience, making it a great Lego set for adults. Not to mention the whole ship is grey - it's a real building challenge despite its small size, like one of those jigsaws with only sky pieces..

This set is incredibly detailed inside and out. You'll find a hidden foldout carry handle so you can make the ship "fly". It also has two spring-loaded shooters and removable top and side panels, so you can get a good look at its interior. You'll find the classic rooms you'd encounter on a ship; the bridge, command room, break room, armory, you know, that kind of thing.

You also get seven Lego minifigures, including Darth Vader, Commander Praji, and Cal Ketis to commemorate 25 years of Star Wars Lego. You'll also get a boatload of accessories from blasters to light sabers. This set is the ultimate homage to Star Wars: A New Hope. I have a new hope that someone will buy it for me.

Star Wars BrickHeadz The Phantom Menace - USA only

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace gets a lot of flak, and honestly, I've never quite understood why. Anakin's iconic line "Now this is pod racing" lives rent-free in my brain (alongside the infamous sand quote). And Jar Jar? He's endearing.fight me. Which is exactly why I adore the Lego Star Wars BrickHeadz Phantom Menace set. It's a perfect tribute to a film that deserves way more love.

This 732-piece set includes six buildable Lego figures that are faithful to their on-screen counterparts, just a bit blockier. You'll find Jar Jar Binks, young Anakin in his Podracing gear, Queen Amidala adorned with gem-like elements, Captain Panaka, Qui-Gon Jinn (or as our ecommerce editor affectionately calls him, "Gonny Boy"), and my personal favorite: Darth Maul.

This set makes for a wonderful display piece and even better desk buddies while you work away. If you really don't like Jar Jar, you have my permission to dismantle him.

Star Wars R2D2 - UK only, but -20% off in USA as non prime deal

Does anyone out there not love R2D2? Judging by the number of great Lego sets made in his honor, it isn't many. And as luck would have it, the best being R2D2 set, code 75379, is on sale right now..

This LEGO R2D2 set is packed with impressive details, including a 360-degree rotating head, a detachable third leg for mobility, and an attachable periscope for added authenticity. With 1,050 pieces, it offers an immersive and satisfying build that takes around two to three hours to complete. Once assembled, R2D2 stands tall at 24 cm high, 16 cm wide, and 11 cm deep, making it a standout addition to any Star Wars collection.

In addition to R2D2, the set includes a mini R2D2 figure - I have such a soft spot for mini things - and a Darth Malak Minifigure. You can proudly display your mini R2 beside its information plaque, while Darth Malak stands on a special baseplate featuring the 25th anniversary logo. A perfect tribute to the best droid!

