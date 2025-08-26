I can only imagine the tension in the air as the rebels watched the Stormtroopers laser their way through the door of the Tantive IV. The anxiety as smoke billowed and blaster shots lit up the bright white corridor… before Darth Vader stepped across the threshold. Lego has captures this iconic cinematic moment in glorious brick form with the Boarding the Tantive IV set. And if, like me, you lowkey need this Lego Star Wars set in your life, it's currently 24% off over at Amazon.

This is one of the best Star Wars Lego sets. It ticks all the boxes: it's a great display item, it has plenty of minifigures, and it's a very reasonable price. Lego Padawans will love it, and for grown ups I'd go as far as to say it's one of the best Lego sets for adults to build alongside a cheeky rewatch of A New Hope, a couple of packs of Oreos, and maybe a G&T.

Everything about this hallway is movie-accurate, down to the side door, wall nodules, and grey floors. The main door uses a printed tile to portray the moulding in the door, and stickers are scattered throughout the hallway, adding a vent here and a grate there. Curved blocks are used to show the curvature of the ship. The hallway looks perfect.

Admittedly, there are far more soldiers to populate the corridors in the film. This set comes with seven minifigures: two Rebel Fleet troopers with their iconic helmets, Captain Antilles, two Stormtroopers with blasters, and Darth Vader, complete with red lightsaber and soft cloth cape. You could always borrow figures from your other sets if you decide it needs reinforcements.

But wait, I only mentioned six figures, and didn't I just say there were seven? Well, this set was made to commemorate 25 years of Lego Star Wars, and so you'll also get a special ARC Trooper Fives minifigure, with extra-detailed arm printing and a backpack. It also has a printed display tile featuring a picture of R2D2 and "25 years of Lego Star Wars" that acts as a stand that easily connects with other 25th anniversary minifigures. I'm a stickler for neat displays, so I love this.

This set also has plenty of interactive features, too. Flick a lever and the door blasts open, perfectly recreating that chilling moment when Stormtroopers flood the corridor. There's extra space at the back to stage minifigures waiting to charge and to give Darth Vader his dramatic entrance. On the floor, four designated spots let you position characters mid-battle. Turn the levers at the front and, bam! They're flung backwards as if they've just taken a hit. Although if a Stormtrooper is doing the firing, chances are they missed.

We don't know when this deal will end, so best to head over to Amazon US and get the Boarding the Tantive IV for just $41.59, saving a whopping 24%.

Feel free to pop over to our community Discord and share your feelings about this set and everything else Lego, or indeed anything from the world of tabletop gaming, too.

Or, if you would rather continue down the rabbit hole, looking at awesome Lego sets, check out our lists on the biggest Lego sets and the most expensive Lego sets. Blimey, if I had the money and the space, I would have the Eiffel Tower for sure.