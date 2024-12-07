Lego fans condemn the latest Marvel set as an overpriced joke

Fans are confused and outraged by a new Lego set revealed on November 29. 76313 Marvel Logo is, as the name implies, a literal brick re-creation of the Marvel logo. It’s a dull, oblong structure, with its monotony only broken up by a few Marvel minifigs ‘leaping’ out from it thanks to some Technic features. Several Lego community members have taken to social media to lament this reveal in the week since it appeared.

“Does this make anyone else a little sick to their stomach?”, says one Reddit post from December 6. The poster, and many commenters on said post, are mainly concerned with the price of the product, which retails for $99.99 (£89.99). At 931 pieces, that’s about $0.10 per brick – which is pretty average value for even the best Lego sets.

The problem, of course, isn’t the value of each individual component. One commenter on that Reddit post sums it up perfectly: “It’s just so…bland”. “I’m still surprised at how bad the little built apparatuses that hold the figs out are”, adds another.

The lack of creativity and the fact this is a very basic corporate logo leave the new Lego set feeling a little soulless. Even the professional demonstrations seem lackluster – this video post shared to the Lego Reddit on December 5 shows a live reveal response that we’d describe as ‘tepid’. It’s very telling that the post’s title is “is this a practical joke?”

“Looks like a middle school science fair exhibit thrown together five minutes before the fair began”, comments one person on Thursday’s post. Another says: “I think it’d be neat for like $35 or $45 or something but $100 for this is actually insane.”

We’re inclined to agree with the disappointed commenters of the internet. While we may love big brands like Dungeons and Dragons and Magic: The Gathering, it’d take an impressive Lego set to convince us to display their logo in our lounges. We certainly wouldn’t pay $100 for one of the blandest brand billboards in Lego set history.

