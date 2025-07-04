Cue the John Williams music and grab your light-sabers, because there are some fantastic Star Wars Lego sets on the horizon. Join me as I cover my living room in sand - for that authentic Tatooine aesthetic - and run down the most exciting new Star Wars Lego sets releasing, or up for pre-order, in July.

There's a good chance that at least one of these new sets will be added to our guide to the best Star Wars Lego sets imminently. I know this because I can feel it with the force… and I'll probably update the list myself. I may even add one to the best Lego sets for adults, because there are some classy builds on sale or up for pre-order now.

It happens all of these Lego sets are from the Clone Wars, but there are plenty more galaxies - I mean sets - to explore.

Jango Fett's Starship

The Star Wars universe is full of iconic ships, from the Millennium Falcon to the Razor Crest, many of which have already had their Lego glow-up. And this year it's Jango's term, as we're about to get the second version of his iconic Firespray-class starship this year.

Jango Fett's Starship is a kid friendly 9+ version of Jango's ride, and you can pre-order it now ahead of its August 1 release. At 707 pieces this is a very achievable kit for young builders, and the end result both looks great and has impressive functionality as a toy.

The canopy lifts, the ship can drop seismic bombs or launch studs, and the wings even rotate smoothly under the effects of gravity! All that and three minifigures make this a great play set.

If you would prefer something a little more advanced, you need only look back to May and the release of the Ultimate Collector's Series 'Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship'. This set is a big 'un, featuring 2,970 pieces and measuring over 44cm in length.

Between its complement of minifigs, interactive components, and sturdy display stand and plaque, this kit is three for three - great fun to build, has play appeal when youngsters inevitably get their hands on it, and it's a great display piece. And who wouldn't want to show appreciation for their favorite clone?

Battle Droid with STAP

This set is droid-droppingly good. True to its name, this set features a battle droid riding a STAP speedster. Gosh, I wouldn't want to be chased by one of these! The model uses ball joint pieces so you can rotate various body parts, meaning this menacing-looking fella can be posed in many different ways.

Move its legs, bend its knees, you name it! You could display it with its hands on its hips, or have it carry the buildable blaster valiantly into battle. You could have it dance the Macarena if you want.

This set also comes with a sturdy stand, plaque with specs, and a mini version of the set. (Just like the Droideka set does!) The Lego website suggests this set is for kids, but we've yet to meet the Star Wars fan who doesn't love an action figure. Containing 1,088 pieces and measuring over 38cm high, this set promises an immersive build.

Republic Juggernaut

Somehow this mighty set only contains 813 pieces - I'm not sure how. This beastly piece of machinery features 10 wheels, letting you tilt and turn the vehicle as you wheel it around, no matter what the planetary surface is like.

The Juggernaut was absolutely made for toy battles. The front and rear opening cockpits let your minifigures shelter from incoming fire - or you could place a valiant soldier on the turret to crew the stud shooter! God speed noble minifigure! I can already hear you Wilhelm screaming as you die.

Speaking of minifigures, this set comes with five. Most notably you get Jedi council member Ki-Adi-Mundi complete with lightsaber, as well as Commander Bacara and three Galactic Republic marines, all with little Lego blasters.

My favourite part of this set is the three mini battle droids. I know I shouldn't find them cute, they are killing machines after all, but the little Lego guys look adorable! This set will be released on August 1, 2025 - but it's available to pre-order now.

