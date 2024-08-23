Lego partners with Nike, presumably to make shoes from bricks

Lego and Nike have announced a “multi-year global partnership” to “highlight how the power of play shapes lives”. A joint press announcement released by the firms on Thursday says that partnership activity will start in 2025 and “could” include “co-branded products, content and experiences” that “invite all kids into play and sport”.

At the moment the details aren’t more specific than that, so we’re going to make some predictions. The announcement came with an animation featuring a Lego minifigure with a Nike swoosh for a mouth, so expect to see that in plastic in 2025 (and appearing on our guide to the rarest Lego minifigures the year after that, if you have to buy a pair of sneakers to get one).

Lego minifigures of real world athletes would be cool, though we’re not sure how easy it would be to reproduce their likenesses on cylindrical Lego heads. And if they were sold in blind packs, which athlete would get to be the chase rare?

Nike trainers embroidered with the Lego logo seem totally inevitable. So too does a model Nike sneaker made from Lego: the Lego Ideas community site has several community concepts, like the Air Jordan 1 by Legotruman, above.

But what about a wearable Nike sneaker made from Lego? A limited edition wearable Nike sneaker made from Lego? Between Lego fans and sneaker collectors we don’t know who is more rabidly attracted to exclusive items, and with their powers combined a limited edition shoe made from Lego bricks could quickly become one of the most expensive Lego sets ever made.

A minifigure scale kit of an athletics track would be pretty flat, both emotionally and literally – but perhaps a full sized sports stadium in the Lego Architecture range could work. The Danish toymaker already had a big hit with a Lego Camp Nou stadium, one of the biggest Lego sets of all time.

A life-size running track made from Lego bricks seems like a feasible large scale building project, but also the most painful surface imaginable to accidentally fall on. Also, anyone wearing a pair of those hypothetical sneakers made from Lego would get stuck to it, and need to be removed with a giant brick separator.

We’ve written the phrase ‘sneakers made from Lego’ so many times we went searching YouTube to see if was possible – as the video from sneaker YouTube channel B/R Kicks above shows, there’s a store called Kick Bricks that makes them already (though we have no idea where they are with licensing).

They don’t look wearable, though, so we’re relying on the Lego community to make that dream a reality. We’ve seen them turn their hands to almost anything: we’re particularly fond of this video battle report of wargame Bolt Action being played with Lego German and Russian armies across the Lego European countryside.