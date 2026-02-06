The tiny new Lego Pokémon Center set costs more than 720 Pokémon cards

There's a lot to love about the recently revealed Lego Pokémon sets. Eevee looks adorable, while Charizard, Venusaur, and Blastoise all stand proudly in the $650 6,838-piece flagship set. However, there's also an adorable little Lego Pokémon Center model you can grab, which recreates our favorite one-stop shop for heals and items in a cutesy mini build. There's a major catch, though: it'll set you back roughly $385.

That's not a typo, nor is it a mistake. If you want to own this adorable little Lego set, it'll cost the equivalent of more than 720 Pokémon cards, based on current booster box retail prices. Titled 'Lego Mini Pokémon Center' to really emphasize how small this exclusive bonus set is, you'd be forgiven for having a stunned face right now, seeing how much it costs, and even if it is cute, I don't think I can stomach paying that much for it.

So, why is it that much? Well, easy. It's not actually sold at $385, because you can't buy it with cash. Instead, this 233-piece build is bought using Lego Insider points, 2500 to be exact. Each purchase of Lego products from the official website will net you some points and, based on my math (using a calculator, obviously), each dollar is worth 6.5 Lego Insider points. $385 worth of purchases will net you 2,502.5 points, enough to buy the Pokémon Center build and have 2.5 points to spare. Lucky you.

For those already making purchases from LEGO, this is a bonus on top, but I certainly wouldn't blow that much money on products I don't necessarily want, just to score this neat little display piece, however sorely my heart desires it.

If you do have some gifts to buy for a family member or friend (or yourself, no judgment here), you can grab this adorable Pokémon Center build with sliding doors, the iconic PC, and of course, a healing station. You can make your purchases from the Lego store now, with the Pokémon Center becoming available for Insiders soon. Make sure to set up an account and sign up for the Insiders program first, though, so you get those all important Insider points.

