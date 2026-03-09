The coolest Pokémon Lego set just went back on sale - but you'll have to wait to get it

The first three Lego Pokémon models had everything you'd want in a nostalgia-filled line-up. Eevee was an absolute pleasure to display, while the Lego Pikachu was a blast to actually build - so I'm beyond excited to construct the Lego Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise model when I can get my grubby little Poké-loving fingers on one. Fortunately, the wait is finally over - as the behemoth of a set is back in stock, albeit on back order.

Obviously, as one of the biggest Lego sets on the market, this isn't a one evening build. A staggering model weighing in at 6,838 pieces, Charizard, Venusaur, and Blastoise will take several hours to complete. For reference, the 2050-piece Pikachu build took me roughly six hours, so expect around 18 hours for this mammoth of a model. However, the final result of such gruelling work and finger-numbing pain should be worthwhile, with the three iconic evolutions standing proud and triumphant on a large display.

Unsurprisingly, with almost 7,000 bricks in total, this isn't a cheap set. At $649.99 / £579.99, it's an expensive purchase, but one that I'd be more than happy to gift myself. Sure, I could buy my wife a Switch 2, alongside quite a few games to play, but for obvious reasons, I'd rather have a giant Pokémon statue sitting between pictures of my family - right where it belongs on the mantle.

If you missed the first set of pre-orders, you can buy the Lego Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise model at the Lego Store now, if you don't mind a significant wait. For those in the US, there's a 'will ship in 60 days' notice, while Brits are a little more fortunate, with a deadline for orders to ship before Wednesday, April 8. Unlike when it comes to Pokémon cards, it seems the UK is winning this one.

My experience so far with the early Lego Pokémon range has been quite positive. My Lego Eevee review rightfully calls it the star of the show, as an adorable little display piece and pretty budget-friendly set. While you'll have to wait a little while longer for my Lego Pikachu review, I can give you a small spoiler: it's an impressive kit, too. The cheaper duo has got me very excited to build the Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise.

I'll be sharing my thoughts on Lego Pikachu soon, as well as any deals on Pokémon products from Lego to the TCG, so make sure to join the Wargamer Discord so you're kept in the loop. As the 30th Anniversary continues, there will be plenty of news, so it's good to be informed - especially if you're trying to get all of those new sets as they release.