Lego Project Hail Mary review - this set is amaze, you should want want want

Verdict The Lego Project Hail Mary set is, at times, tedious to build. With Technic-style components to make it spin, and so many small pieces, it can be cumbersome - and occasionally, a chore. However, the final result is an excellent rendition of one of my favorite sci-fi rockets, with a neat trick adapted straight from the book. It may not be perfect, and it may be pricey, but this set gets Rocky’s thumbs down (that’s a positive). Pros Rocky looks great in Lego form

The final result is a sturdy, great-looking build

It doesn’t take up much room on a display Cons Occasionally tedious build

Expensive

As an excellent sci-fi novel (and now an excellent sci-fi movie), I was very excited to build the Lego Project Hail Mary. A twist on the novel pop culture rocket we've come to know and love, turned into a modern-day equivalent of a galaxy-faring ship, the Hail Mary is as much a character as Ryland Grace and Rocky. Happily, this model captures that peculiar character in all its glory - including the crew compartment orbiting for artificial gravity. Even more happily, Lego kindly sent us one for a Wargamer review - so read on for my full thoughts!

It's not the biggest Lego set, nor is it the most complicated. While it does bear an 18+ age rating for some of the more complicated elements, the Lego Project Hail Mary model sits at just 830 pieces in total, and it's more interactive than you'd expect when compared to some of Lego's other 18+ display pieces. At $99.99 / £99.99 via the Lego Store, it's a little more expensive than most sets of its size (coming in at 12 cents a brick), but at the same time, it's the Hail Mary, so it's worth the price in my eyes.

Specs

Model number 11389 Build time ~2.5 hours Number of pieces 830 Number of minifigures 2* Recommended age 18+ Height 30cm Width 22cm Depth 25cm

Ease of assembly

That low piece count might make you think the Lego Project Hail Mary is a lot easier to build than it is. Many of the elements use a Technic-style approach to create the rocket's spinning effect and, as such, there are a lot of little moving parts that can be quite fiddly and frustrating at times. Stick with it, keep your patience (if you're a bit hot-headed like me), and you'll be rewarded with a pretty satisfying building experience.

Ryland Grace and Rocky are in the first of six bags, giving them two little platforms as well as the familiar door that separates their atmospheres, which can be neatly stored under the model when not in use. Unsurprisingly, this is a fairly simple task that takes your guard down. The next stage - the Hail Mary's platforms and the rotating element - takes three bags to get into place.

The result is a build that can, at times, be a little tedious. Repeating the three arms of the rocket had me thinking 'ugh, again?' because I was sure I was done. Of course, like every Lego set, there's the occasional piece that doesn't slot in just like it should - the little circle that goes into the holes on the sides of the rails was a real thorn in my side during this build. It can get a bit annoying, to say the least.

However, it makes me appreciate the final model even more, which I'll go into more detail about during the next section of this review. Little notes in the instruction booklet teach you about elements of the book, including why Rocky is holding a strange little gadget in his hand. That's fun, although it feels a little out of place, since you're probably already a fan if you bought the set.

While many of the studs and breaks in the model are visible at the end, it doesn't feel out of place - not like the Lego Pikachu set I built, for example. The rugged edges and sudden seams feel purposeful, even if that wasn't the case. The Hail Mary was a rushed effort for humanity to uncover why the Sun was becoming dim, so it certainly makes sense that the rocket itself would be expensive, but not perfect.

Build quality

After hours of hard work, a few too many curse words than I care to admit, and my six-year-old son prodding at the lever system when it wasn't functioning, the final build looks absolutely fantastic. It stands fairly tall at 30cm - enough to stand out, but not so towering that it won't fit in a bookshelf alongside your sci-fi collection, or sit on a desk just out of the way. Even though it's just a small figure, Rocky might be the star of the show - I just love that little guy, and the way he's recreated in Lego made me realize what he was supposed to look like in the book.

Even if it can be a bit frustrating to build, the stand and rocket work seamlessly together, looking like one piece as opposed to the 830 it took to make them. The satellite-style solar panel wings make it seem bigger than it actually is, while the three rocket arms connected to the main hub of the ship give it a proper sense of scale and impact. Even the crew compartment, which is only attached by a rail and exists almost as its own little model, feels right in place, spinning alongside the rest of the rocket.

While there are only a few printed parts in the set, those being the 'The Hail Mary' badge at the base and some parts of the rocket itself, it's a lot nicer than using stickers, which require a level of precision I do not have. Overall, it's an excellent model that really captures the wonder of this last attempt at saving humanity, without having to spend trillions on actually building it - I bet Elon Musk is salivating at the thought right now.

Of course, the main appeal, besides owning this gorgeous little ship, is the fact that it spins. Turn the little crank handle in the base, and you get to watch the ship spin in a circle; turning it the opposite way, and you bring the crew compartment in rather than sending it out. It's a neat little party trick for anyone checking out your displays, and my six-year-old son was absolutely enamored with it. This was the first Lego set he's seen me build with moving parts, so the wonder in his eyes was worth the more waring moments along the way.

Of course, it's not all perfect - I think it's quite overpriced, for one thing. You'll probably only really be able to justify it if you love the novel or the movie and, while I do fall into that bracket, the almost three-digit price tag does sting a little. I can't see this being worth getting for anyone outside of the fans, but for those who enjoy Ryland Grace's adventure, it's an essential addition to your collection - maybe just wait for a price drop first.

Verdict

The Lego Project Hail Mary model is an occasionally tedious build that more than makes up for it with a lovely piece of sci-fi brilliance. The Rocky figure, in particular, is an excellent part of the set, and while it can be frustrating to build, the quality is superb overall. It runs a little expensive, but if you enjoyed the book and/or loved the movie, this is a neat purchase.