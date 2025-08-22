As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Star Wars fans can get this adorable R2-D2 Lego set for 20% off

Star Wars lovers have overwhelmingly praised this Lego set for its value for money, and a 20% discount makes it even more budget-friendly.

Lego R2-D2
R2-D2, the certified good boy of the Star Wars universe, is currently on sale. We're not talking about finding the real deal in a Jawa junkyard; instead, we mean that the excellent Lego R2-D2 is 20% off at Amazon and Walmart.

While many of the best Star Wars Lego sets are for display only, R2-D2 is made for play. His head can rotate 360 degrees, and he comes with plenty of attachable tools. Plus, thanks to his third leg, he can roll around like a Roomba from a long time ago and a galaxy far, far away.

If you do prefer Lego sets for adults, R2-D2 still has plenty of display value. The set comes with an information plaque and a tiny R2-D2 minifigure. Plus, you'll get an anniversary minifig of Darth Malak, complete with display stand.

R2-D2's build hits the sweet spot when it comes to complexity. It's straightforward enough for younger builders to enjoy, but it's also satisfying enough to keep adult Lego fans engaged.

Fans online have praised this set for its great value for money, and that's even at its full price of $99.99. Now that the set is just $79.99, bargain hunters have even more to get excited about. 'Lil R2D2 might not be as big and flashy as the UCS set, but it's still a gorgeous display piece that appeals to builders of all ages.

