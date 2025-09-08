Check out these three brand-new Star Wars Lego sets arriving September 2025

As September arrives with a chill in the air its time to trade in your swimming costume and sun cream for Star Wars Lego sets and hot chocolate. Here are three standout sets arriving this month, any of which could be the perfect accompaniment while you're rewatching Andor from your best cosy chair.

It's always tough selecting the very best Star Wars Lego sets, because Lego makes so many fun, screen-accurate kits, and I want to add them all to my collection. Nonetheless, I have persevered and picked out the three I think are most exciting. Some of these are sure to be among the best Lego sets for adults, while others are more Padawan-appropriate builds. Let's dive in.

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2025

As a 32-year-old, I can say, with pride, that there is nothing better than waking up on December 1st knowing you have 24 Lego Star Wars treats ahead of you. This year's Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar is a corker. Containing 263 pieces this is a lower brick count than previous years, but the set is packed with iconic characters given adorable festive renditions. You can deploy the garrison with some festive flair for just $44.99/ £34.99.

What makes this year's calendar unique is the Droid-heavy lineup, featuring BB8 as a snowman complete with a top hat, as well as a Mouse Droid and Medical Droid both in Christmas attire. Overall, you'll open a total of 14 droids throughout the month as well as my particular favorite, a Jawa in a little green Christmas jumper. You'll also get nine mini builds that together create Babu Frik's workshop, a lovely little nod to the Lego Star Wars Holiday Special.

Whether you are six or sixty, the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar is an excellent chocolate-free choice packed with holiday cheer. May the festivities be with you, always.



AT-ST Walker

The AT-ST Walker Lego set is aimed at builders aged 18+, and I can see why. It's a much more complex build, and almost every one of the 1,513 pieces is grey, making identification really tricky.

When finished this is a worthy display piece, with some neat interactive elements. You can rotate the "head", open and close the shutters over the viewports, as well as adjust the laser cannons. Not only is the exterior screen accurate, but you can open up the set to reveal a detailed two-person cockpit. (Part of me wants to put Rey and Finn in their Christmas jumpers in there to pilot it.)

The last components are an Imperial pilot minifigure, featuring the Imperial crest on its arms and a blaster pistol, and an information plaque. This set offers 37cm of Star Wars mechanical history for $199.99 / £179.99.



Wicket the Ewok

Another excellent set out this month is Lego Wicket the Ewok, a loving homage to the teddy bear-esque, C-3PO-worshipping, humanoid flesh-eating little guy. (To be fair, I'd probably worship C-3PO too; he is very shiny.) This set has been a long time coming - just about every brick-built Star Wars Lego character has been a droid to this point, and Wicket breaks that mold.

Standing at 23cm tall, this set comprises 1,010 pieces and is intended as a display piece. Different shades of brown and layers of Lego are used to make sure Wicket is appropriately teddy bear shaped, while special jagged bricks are used to depict the Ewok's fur. Wicket also carries a brick-built spear, which you can pose in their hand.

You'll also receive a plaque along with an Ewok minifigure to finish off your display. If you're a huge fan of Ewoks or Return of the Jedi, this is an excellent entry into the Star Wars Lego universe - it goes on sale for $129.99 / £109.99

