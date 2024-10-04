We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Lego fans share adorable pics of their cats turning builds into cozy beds

‘If I fits, I sits’ is alive and well on the internet, as the community floods Reddit with pics of felines getting comfy in their Lego sets.

Photo of a cat sitting in the Lego Old Trafford set
Throughout late September, the largest Lego Reddit group was filled with build photos of the cutest kind. Various members shared pictures of their cat companions turning large Lego sets into snooze spots.

Cats are estimated to sleep somewhere between 12 and 16 hours per day. Comfortable and elevated spots are often preferred, and an affectionate cat might choose to sleep somewhere quite close to their owner. Whatever their reasoning, cats often choose unusual places to nap – like some of the biggest Lego sets on the market.

Photo of a cat sleeping in a Lego Colosseum

Take Candace, for example. The Lego Colosseum pictured belongs to her owner James and was posted by their pal Jacob (Pink_Y) on September 22.

Named after the Phineas and Ferb character, we’re told Candace’s hobbies include “making biscuits, hiding behind the couch, and of course, sitting places she shouldn’t”. Stretched out in her Roman home, Candace seems to be recreating a scene from the latest Godzilla movie.

Photo of a cat sleeping in a Lego Colosseum

Several cats have decided that the Lego Colosseum is one of the best Lego sets for sleeping in. Here’s Remington, posted by Reddit user Lukakron on September 22.

Photo of a cat sitting in the Lego Old Trafford set

Meanwhile, Nora (or Kitty, as user Deedle_Thuglife says she’s often called) prefers a more modern setup. She’s a little too big to fully stretch out in the Old Trafford – Manchester United set, but it’s a suitable seat to survey her domain from.

Photo of a cat sitting in the Lego Old Trafford set

Grayson, who belongs to user CalliesBricks, had better luck squeezing into the same football stadium. “He was four months old when this photo was taken”, CalliesBricks says. “He’s now 18 months and has managed to destroy Old Trafford, the Avengers Quinjet, and the Burger Truck in his age of destruction.”

“His desire to treat Lego as a toy is why my Lego space is now a ‘strictly no cats allowed’ zone”, CalliesBricks adds. We wonder how successful that ban has been in keeping Grayson out of mischief.

