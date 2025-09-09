As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Move over Star Wars - Lego Star Trek is finally ready to beam in

Lego and Paramount have announced a new Lego Star Trek partnership with a cheerful bald Picard minifigure - now bring on the Enterprise!

A CG render of a Lego minifigure of captain Jean Luc Picard of the USS Enterprise, a bald man in a red and black uniform.
A new front is about to open in the oldest war in nerd fandom - Star Trek is coming to Lego. The Lego Group dropped a teaser trailer late on Monday, revealing a self-satisfied looking Captain Picard minifigure, promising an upcoming collaboration with Paramount for a new Lego Star Trek project.

What form the Lego Star Trek project takes remains to be seen. Paramount listed the partnership with Lego as part of its celebrations for Star Trek's 60th anniversary. Maybe this will be a one and done collaboration for a single kit - but somehow it doesn't seem likely.

Licensed kits are a massive part of the modern Lego success story. By the end of the '90s Lego was really struggling - but a partnership with Lucasfilm to produce licensed Lego kits for Star Wars: the Phantom Menace was a valuable lifeline. That licensing deal was transformational for Lego, not only because the best Star Wars Lego sets sell like hot cakes, but because it paved the way for many other new ideas, from other licensing deals to kits aimed squarely at adult collectors.

With such proven demand for classic sci-fi franchises in Lego form, we have to imagine that this is the launch of a whole new product line. Since we're seeing a Picard minifigure now, there's every chance we'll get a full set of bridge crew for the Enterprise-D, and the ship itself. There are some incredible ships we could use - a Klingon Bird of Prey or the Deep Space Nine space station would be an incredibly unusual and entertaining build (not to mention some of the biggest Lego sets ever). 

We're keeping our sensors trained on the Lego company for any more news, while we wish list the various Star Trek kits we want. Obviously the original Enterprise NCC 1701; a Captain Riker's Risa vacation playset; Kirk and Gorn minifigures, complete with boulder; and an Odo minifigure with his bucket… Let us know what you're dreaming of in the official Wargamer Discord community.

