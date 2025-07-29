The Lego Star Wars Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle is honestly one of the most strikingly badass starships in the modern Star Wars canon. Once a staple of the Jedi Order, this starship serves as a beacon of hope, captained by the bold and battle-hardened Ahsoka herself. This faithfully designed Lego rendition nails its live-action counterpart, making it a stellar pick for both display shelves and intergalactic playtime. Right now, it's a whopping 26% off over at Amazon US (and 23% off in the UK). May the funds be with you!

This Lego set is something of a chameleon in the sense that it's perfect for small hands aged nine and up, but also makes for one of the best Lego sets for adults, especially if you collect the ships. Perhaps you'll assist a young Padawan with this 601 piece set? Remember, not all force wielders kill their dads - just Kylo. Or maybe you'll build it, er, solo, winding down after a long day with a finished starship that quietly says: hope is still out there.

Like many of the best Lego Star Wars sets, the T-6 shuttle comes with iconic minifig characters: Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, Professor Huyang, and Marrok, as well as an assortment of lightsabers and blasters. I particularly love Ahsoka, featuring vivid blue striping on her lekku and facial markings; she's instantly recognizable as the awesome Jedi she is.

Fans will recognize the ship from the Ahsoka TV show. Set long after Star Wars Rebels, the iconic red and gray design of the New Republic firmly locks this ship into that strange and alluring portion of the Star Wars timeline between the original trilogy and the sequel trilogy.

The T6 really stands out among other Lego Star Wars ships, where there are countless Millennium Falcons and TIE Fighters, so it's refreshing to see Lego shining a light on one of the slightly less mainstream parts of the franchise. You'll also find Lego's usual suite of interactive elements, ideal for recreating your favorite Ahsoka moments and making you go 'oooooh, that's so cool!'.

It has an opening cockpit for Ahsoka to take command, two storage compartments to stash blasters, and a pair of stud shooters. Fold in the landing gear, and you get to the set's true party trick: the mono-wing rotates a full 360 degrees around the fuselage, just like in the show. Very technical stuff, well done, Lego!

We aren't sure when this deal will fly away, so get your T-6 shuttle for just $58.99 from Amazon US or £49.99 at Amazon UK.

