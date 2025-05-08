Lego Star Wars genius proves any set can be the Millennium Falcon if you try

Lego has immortalized the Star Wars Millennium Falcon many, many times, but one fan decided that the iconic ship hadn't been built enough. YouTuber Creation Caravan Toys (real name Brad Barber) has been uploading Millennium Falcon build videos, which use a variety of sets from outside of the Lego Star Wars range, since April 8. So far, we've seen everything from a vibrant Flamingo Falcon to a regal Cinderella Falcon.

We recently shared a different story about Barber's Star Wars projects, as this isn't his only Millennium Falcon marathon. Barber has also uploaded several build videos where he turns the midi scale Millennium Falcon into various alternative ships.

So far, Barber's new quest has used four different Lego sets (though only three have dedicated YouTube videos like the one below). Instructions for each build can be found on Barber's Rebrickable page (though there is a cost to access the PDFs).

First came the 31170 Wild Animals Pink Flamingo set, which produced a pleasingly pink Falcon. After that, Barber shared a Millennium Simba produced with the 43143 Lion King set.

The Star Wars Lego sets began to scale up, and Barber followed with a Jurassic Falcon built with bricks from the 76962 Baby Ankylosaurus set. His most recent build, which he calls his most accurate Falcon to date, is the Royal Millennium Falcon, built using an unlikely set – 43266 Cinderella's Dress.

Despite this milestone, Barber never set out to create accurate models. "I didn't want it to be a perfect replica of the Millennium Falcon; I wanted it to still look like the set it was from", he explains in one video. With Cinderella's dress cunningly used as a cockpit and Simba's eyes poking out, the character of these builds definitely still shines through in their Star Wars forms.

For more on the best and biggest Lego sets, check out our dedicated guide. Or, if you'd love to chat about all things Star Wars, we regularly discuss the best tabletop games and hobby products in the Wargamer Discord.