Get this Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon at a rare discount, if you're quick

Of all the Lego Star Wars sets, the Lego Millennium Falcon always seems to be the one that resonates the most with fans, which makes a lot of sense considering how iconic that ship is. There have been lots of Lego iterations of it over the years, but the Lego Dark Falcon probably stands out as the most distinctive. Like most long time Lego fans, I always try and grab things when they're on sale, and you can save $34.99 if you buy this set on Amazon right now - so, if you want it for your collection, don't make the Wookiee mistake of looking in Alderaan places (that's enough - Ed.)

In my opinion, the Dark Falcon Lego set is one of the best Star Wars Lego sets out there (even if the editor hasn't deigned to add it to the list just yet). As a fan of the Rebuild the Galaxy miniseries, I love its 'what if' storyline, and the Lego Star Wars reimagining of its evil black Falcon is creative and hilarious.

It's packed with Star Wars references galore, but flips everything on its head, offering a plot that's refreshingly free of the confines of established Star Wars canon. But this isn't a review of the series, so let me tell you about this Lego set and why I think it's BB-Great (Oh all right, you can have that one - Ed.)

At first glance, this Millennium Falcon seems a bit off, in all the right ways. It's black and red, for starters, giving it a dark and mysterious vibe - it just needs a nice big stripe to complete that edgy aesthetic. The top panels flip open to reveal a detailed interior where you'll find a throne for Darth Jar Jar, bunk beds, and a jail cell.

There are plenty of interactive features too, like spring-loaded shooters and rotating cannons. There's a great level of detail here - which is gratifying, because I can think of more than a few Lego sets where interior details seem to have been an afterthought.

Millennium Falcon Lego sets are notoriously known for having a high price tag, but even without a discount, this set is far from one of the most expensive Lego sets. At the moment, you can bag this set for $145 as opposed to its $179.99 RRP, and you certainly get your money's worth.

The set comes with six minifigures: Darth Jar Jar, Bounty hunter C-3PO, Darth Dev, Darth Rey, Jedi Vader, and Beach Luke… yes, Luke Skywalker in summer attire. Old Luke Skywalker in summer attire. We knew this was inevitable from the moment he showed up at the end of The Force Awakens. You also get an array of accessories, from double-bladed lightsabers to blue milk.

We don't know how long this deal will be sticking around for, so it's best to get this unfor-Fett-able deal while you still can.

