Get 30% off this stunning Lego Star Wars diorama while you still can

While there are countless Lego Star Wars sets to get your brick fix from, any long-time collector will tell you to wait and buy them during the sales. Right now, you can grab the LEGO Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Mos ESPA Podrace Diorama for a juicy 30% off – so you may want to start making some room on your shelves.

The price-slashed Lego set displays the iconic Mos Espa Podrace scene from The Phantom Menace. It's definitely one of the best Star Wars Lego sets from The Phantom Menace, especially considering most of your other options from the movie are limited to Brickheadz.

The set features Anakin Skywalker and Selbulba's Podracers speeding through the Arch Canyon. It's absolutely made for display, from the Lego Star Wars 25th anniversary brick to the plaque with Qui-Gon Jinn's iconic 'Use your instincts' quote.

Coming in at 718 pieces, this Lego Star Wars Diorama is a good size for those who want a building project that can be completed in just one or two sessions. This build won't set you back months like some of the biggest Lego sets we've seen, making it a great option for beginners or those who don't want to make their Lego backlog any bigger – I type as I stare at the pile of 'to-do' Lego sets next to my desk.

With the 30% discount in place, the Lego Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Mos ESPA Podrace Diorama comes to just over $0.07 a piece – if you judge your lego sets by weight, consider that the regular per-brick price for Lego Star Wars works out to roughly $0.10.

For those in the UK, this set is reduced on your side of the ocean too. It's currently priced at £54.99 at Amazon UK, down from the usual £69.99. While it's not the same 30% off as the US, you still save over 20%.

