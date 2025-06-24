This special Lego Star Wars anniversary set is going cheap right now

If this isn't the droid you're looking for, why not? The Lego Star Wars Droideka model is just as dangerous and deadly as its onscreen counterpart. I mean, not literally… although have you ever stood on a piece of Lego? That's pretty deadly. But I digress - if you're a fan of adorable rolling death machines and Lego Technic, you'll want to add this set to your collection, especially as it's currently 21% off over at Amazon (US only, sorry Brits!)

This is one of the best Star Wars Lego sets I've seen based on an individual character. I think the Droideka works especially well in Lego form, because its mechanical appearance is much easier to capture with Lego pieces than something organic and squishy like a Gungan.

I'd go so far as to say that it is one of the best Lego sets for adults, especially those with a nostalgic soft spot for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Speaking of which, Lego released this set to commemorate the 25th anniversary of that movie. I can't imagine a more peaceful evening than ordering a pizza, slapping on the Phantom Menny, and building this little Droideka.

This buildable Destroyer Droid is a fantastic display piece, too. It has articulated Droideka arms that pivot back and forth to mimic its blaster-firing pose. You can even reattach the legs and transform the little guy into its iconic ball shape.

As one of the Star Wars 'anniversary' sets, it also comes with a neat little information plaque and a mini version of the Droideka. I can't help but think the small version is incredibly cute - which I suppose is a little odd, considering the destructive capacity of its arm mounted twin repeating blaster cannons.

The Droideka set contains 583 pieces and it'll take you roughly 1-2 hours to put together. Although not incredibly difficult to assemble, you'll have to be patient. After all, it has Lego Technic pieces, which can be fiddly at the best of times. You might find yourself checking a couple of steps occasionally, as it also has some clever connections that make you think. But, hey, it's always more satisfying when you finish building a challenging set.

We don't know how long this offer will hang about on Amazon for so it's worth purchasing in case it rolls away faster than a Droideka on patrol. After all, $51.30 opposed to $64.99 is a decent discount not to be missed.

If you're enjoying our Lego coverage, be sure to explore our guides on the expensive Lego sets and the biggest Lego sets. Gosh, I wish I had space for all the Lego sets.