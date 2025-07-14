This is the way… to pick up some genuinely rad Lego Star Wars sets for fewer credits than usual! The iconic Mandalorian Helmet set, recreating Papa Mando's helm from the show, is 20% off in both the UK and the USA, while Captain Rex's Helmet - a Clone Wars classic - is at the same discount in the USA only. UK readers get an even better saving on Jango Fett's Helmet, currently 29% for the Brits only.

These display pieces may not quite make our list of the best Star Wars Lego sets, but that doesn't mean they aren't superb additions to any collection. Despite their rounded, 3D surfaces, these memorable faceplates translate surprisingly well into Lego form, making for classy yet nerdy decor.

While some might want to fill their shelves with pompous likenesses of William Shakespeare or John Milton, I'd rather have Star Wars characters on display, especially Mandalorians. They're the most interesting faction in the whole Star Wars universe, with a rich history and the coolest armor around. Aimed at ages 18 and over, these sets offer a challenging build, too, placing them firmly in the 'Lego sets for adults' category.

My favorite set in the series is The Mandalorian Helmet. Sorry Boba, Din Djarin is just cooler than you, get over it. This 584 piece set stands just over 18cm high, including its stand and a name plate, making for a decent-sized display item. Drum-lacquered elements are used to recreate the metallic sheen of Beskar, while various shades of gray bricks are used to highlight contours. Layers of Lego recreate the helmet's curved structure, which is a difficult task when designing with blocks. Honestly, this set looks spot on. It's my personal favorite of the whole line, and right now it's discounted to $55.99 / £44.99 at Amazon US and Amazon UK, respectively.

If your Mando helmet needs a little friend to sit next to it on the shelf, Captain Rex's Helmet is also currently down 20% to $55.99 at Amazon US. Easily the most beloved clone trooper in the Star Wars canon, Rex has lots of heart, grit, and my oh my, a great helmet. Like Mando, his Lego helmet comes with a buildable stand and nameplate, but it's bigger (at 854 pieces) and taller (just over 21cm high).

Again, Lego has nailed this one. Captain Rex looks just like he does on screen, with Jaig eyes above the visor and visible tally marks. Captain Rex may only be a clone of a Mandalorian, but he operates under a similar philosophy of honor, and has the Mandalorian inspired armor flair to show for it.

Finally, Brits can get the normally higher priced Jango Fett's Helmet set for £49.99 - a 29% price cut. He's one of the best bounty hunters in the galaxy - so good the baddies cloned a whole army out of him. This 616 piece set is 21 cm high, the same as Cappy Rex. Although very similar to The Mandalorian Helmet, Jango's version features his trademark blue trim and has an adjustable rangefinder antenna.

We don't know how long Amazon will run these deals, so best-kar to act before it's too late.

