Get 30% off this kick-ass Lego Star Wars Mandalorian set while you still can

Whether it's the galaxy far, far away that makes your heart sing, or simply getting your next brick fix, Lego Star Wars sets should always be on your hobby wish list – especially when they're on discounts. Prices fluctuate quite often with these sets, so it makes sense to grab them while there are deals available, and right now, the Mandalorian: Paz Vizsla and Moff Gideon Battle set is available at a hefty price cut. It isn't a trap! (that's a different movie – Ed.)

The Lego set in question captures an iconic scene from the third season of The Mandalorian. Though not everyone has the fondest regard for that season, it's fair to say this battle was one of the highlights. When you look through our list of the best Lego Star Wars sets, you'll see that there are so many scenes and locations that have been immortalised in brick form, and this showdown between Paz Vizla and Moff Gideon deserves a place alongside them.

At just 289 pieces, this Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian (75386) set is the perfect option for beginners, younger fans or just those who want to build some Lego without having to commit months to an ongoing project like you'd have to with the biggest Lego sets. It's just the right size if you want something to display on your desk, or perhaps on an already fairly full shelf.

There's quite a decent selection of minifigures in this set too, including the bulky Paz Vizla (one of the best Mandalorians after Jin Djarin himself), Moff Gideon in his Dark Trooper armour (making him look like a sort of evil Mandalorian), plus a couple of red Imperial Guards (which both look fantastic). Of course, the portion of the Mandalore Imperial Base that you get is pretty cool too, and gives you a nice stage to pose your figures on.

With a 36% discount in place on Amazon, that brings the price down to $25.59, so it works out as about $0.08 per piece. This is a pretty decent price when you consider that this set has the Star Wars IP attached to it. Other licensed sets are likely to be more like $0.10 per piece, which may not sound like much more, but remember that that will add up significantly when you've got hundreds of them to factor in.

Unfortunately, this set doesn't appear to be discounted anywhere in the UK, so bad luck to any readers in that region. If you're disappointed, head over to the Lego Store, where you can find a selection of Lego deals that are available for UK readers.

