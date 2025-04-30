Somehow, the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon actually builds 19 different ships

The midi scale Millennium Falcon is one of those perfect Lego kits – reasonably priced, great fun to build, a display piece that will actually fit onto normal sized shelves, and packed with great parts. And thanks to Star Wars fan and Lego MOC designer Brad Barber, you can also use this single kit to create eighteen other iconic sci-fi vehicles, ranging from the USS Enterprise to the Ebon Hawk from Knights of the Old Republic.

We might have to add kit the midi Falcon to our guide to the best Lego Star Wars sets, if only because it's not really just one kit anymore: Barber has created enough build instructions to launch an entire space fleet. And he's kindly uploaded all those instructions to Rebrickable, so you can try these builds out for yourself.

Here's all the alternate builds for the 75375 Millennium Falcon that Barber has made so far:

Barber talks through all his alternate builds on his YouTube channel, Creation Caravan Toys. Here's his first ever rebuild for the midi Falcon, an Imperial Light Cruiser:

What amazes us, as Lego padawans compared to Lego Jedi master Barber, is how well he's managed to recreate the distinctive appearance of each vehicle from a single pool of parts. That's especially impressive when the designs he's mimicking are very similar: the Imperial Light Cruiser and Venator class Star Destroyer, or the Acclamator Assault Ship and Imperial Star Destroyer, for example.

