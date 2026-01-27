Grab this Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon set at 20% off, before Lando takes it again

Star Wars features a lot of iconic ships and locations, but the Millennium Falcon is among the most beloved. Han Solo's trusty, heavily modified YT-1300 light freighter is a mainstay of the original and sequel trilogy and, while it may indeed be a piece of junk, it can do the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs. Probably. Either way, the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon 75375 set is an excellent way to build and own your own Falcon, as it's highly detailed but far more affordable than the enormous Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) version - especially with a 20% discount on it, right this parsec (I mean second).

Less of a child's toy and more of a display piece, the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon 75385 is a smaller beast than the 1,353 piece 2019 version featured in our list of the best Lego sets for adults, let alone the $850 UCS set, one of the most expensive Lego sets ever made.

But it sure is cheaper than both, and will still kindle childlike joy in the heart of grown-up fans. It's a monument to the long-standing series and a testament to how a dumb '70s sci-fi flick became a global phenomenon. There are no openings to place Han Solo, Chewbacca, or Luke Skywalker, but it comes with a nifty display stand to celebrate your love for the Wars In The Stars.

It's not a big set, but that doesn't stop it from being impressive. This 921-piece build ends up being around 24cm long and 19cm wide, full of little details, from the blue glow of the Falcon's engines and sensor dish sitting neatly on top, to the turret popping up proudly, ready to fire at pursuing TIEs. This entire model sits neatly on the included stand, at a satisfying 'in flight' angle, alongside a 25th Anniversary brick that sits on the base of the display.

Whether you want to place it on your desk in your home office, or display it on a living room shelf for all your guests to see (like Wargamer editor Alex's set in the pic above), this is an excellent choice. The Millennium Falcon is, at the risk of sounding basic, one of the most awesome-looking ships in science fiction, and while there are larger versions of this model in Lego form, I think the smaller size makes it easier to build and display, as opposed to having a giant one gathering dust in a storage cupboard (I haven't actually built the UCS Falcon, but this one was certainly a breeze - Ed.)

If you've been waiting to take a trip to the galaxy far, far away from when you were a child, well, why not bring it closer to home? The Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon 75375 is just $67.97 at Amazon, with a huge 20% discount off the retail price, and just a few cents more expensive than its lowest price ever at the retailer.

I've recently been in a bit of a Lego kick, and honestly, this is a good place to start your Lego building journey for 2026. It's an expensive hobby, sure, but the cold winter months are a great time to build those larger sets. While you're here, if you're also looking for more Lego deals, I recommend joining our Wargamer Discord, where you'll be pinged for any discounts, and you can chat with enthusiasts from other hobbies, too.