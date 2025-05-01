The Millennium Falcon is easily one of the most iconic vehicles from any sci-fi franchise, let alone just Star Wars. Han Solo's trusty YT-1300f light freighter is a staple of the galaxy far, far away to rival even Darth Vader's thunderous theme and iconic red lightsaber. If you love this bit of science-fiction history, you can show off your favorite out-of-this-world ship by grabbing the massive Ultimate Collector's Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon, which just so happens to be available with a juicy price cut right now, for UK based builders.

Standing tall as one of the biggest Lego sets, the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon (75192) is a gigantic build to take on. A whopping 7,541 pieces stand between you and your finished display piece – for reference, that's around 20 hours of build time, and that definitely means it's a great Lego set for adults rather than children.

However, the completed model is easily one of the best Lego Star Wars sets around. It's a true love letter to Star Wars' greatest ship, with plenty of details that fans will love. That includes the various rooms of the Millennium Falcon, plus a ton of interior and exterior details that fans of both the original Star Wars movies and the recent trilogy of Episode VII to Episode IX will enjoy.

Speaking of things from both eras of Star Wars, this set also comes with plenty of great Star Wars minifigures. That includes Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and C-3PO, as well as an older Han Solo, Rey, Finn, and the adorable BB-8 for fans of the newer movies. Whether you plan to use it as a showcase build or recreate some iconic Star Wars scenes set within the Millennium Falcon, this set does it all.

If you're hoping to enjoy this incredible nerdy Lego set, you can now grab the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon (75192) for just £580 on the Disney Store. That still makes it an expensive set, but considering it's a whopping £154.99 off the usual price tag, it's definitely worth getting if you've been waiting for a price drop.

