It's August, and you know what that means? Several new Star Wars Lego sets have hit the stores, ready for us Lego fanatics to drool over… and probably purchase. Here's my rundown of the three you need to know about.

Whether you've already got a whole bunch of the best Star Wars Lego sets, are looking for new Lego sets to purchase, or just like ogling nice things, there should be something to delight all kinds of fans. Lego seems to be obsessed with the Clone Wars of late - I approve of this - and I suspect we'll just see more and more sets based on this spin-off in the near future.

V-19 Torrent Starfighter

The last Lego version of the V-19 Torrent Starfighter was released in 2008, coinciding with the launch of The Clone Wars. We've had five more Star Wars movies since then, so I'd say we're overdue for a remake. The new V-19 is a very aesthetically pleasing little shelf piece.

Lego nails the unique design with its three fold-down wings and yellow cockpit window: an elegant and compact build. The Lego website markets it as "designed for swooshing!" Looking at the set certainly gives off swooshie vibes, with a central wing handle that you can use to hold while you "fly" the ship. It has a rotating cockpit and stud shooters, too. It's clear that it has been designed for play just as much as for display.

This set includes three exclusive minifigures: General Obi-Wan Kenobi, outfitted in detailed Clone Wars armor; Asajj Ventress, wielding two curved red lightsabers; and a clone pilot. Both Obi-Wan and Ventress feature expressive facial prints, and I'd argue that this version of Asajj Ventress is the best minifigure iteration we've seen of her to date. The purple pops!

K-2SO Security Droid

K-2SO's sharp wit and unwavering loyalty in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story instantly earned him fan-favorite status, so it's no surprise that Lego paid tribute with a dedicated figure back in 2016. With his recent appearance in the Andor series two, we've been blessed with a new 2025 version. With long, lanky legs, twisty knees, and a matt black design, he translated perfectly into Lego.

Standing over 41cm tall, this set is built for display. It features a sleek base with a stability-first design. Fixed legs counterbalance the top-heavy build for a secure stance. The arms and head are poseable, letting you inject a bit of motion or mischief into his posture - perhaps pause him mid-run if you're feeling bold. A detailed plaque and companion minifigure round out the presentation.

Battle of Felucia Separatist MTT

At first, I thought $159.99 was a hefty price for a 976-piece set, until I realised how big those pieces are. And this set pays tribute to the pivotal Battle of Felucia, which saw bloodshed between the Republic and Separatist forces in a hope to reclaim the bioluminescent planet.

With a decent roster of characters, this set comes with two minifigures: Aayla Secura, complete with a Lightsaber, and Commander Bly with a blaster rifle. You also get three Commando Droids, six battle droids, and a Pilot Battle Droid, all battle-ready. My favorite part is the miniature buildable STAP speeder; it comes with a tall transparent stand so you your battle droid can race into combat instead of languishing on its side like a blue shrimp. Unreasonably adorable.

The careful use of iconic colors makes the ship immediately recognizable, while hidden wheels allow it to glide across smooth surfaces. Deploy your droids via a rack by turning a knob or fold up the side panels to get a good look at the interior. There are even two stud shooters for interactive play. Again, I'm brought back to that low piece count: so much thought has been packed into this design to pack maximum play value into a comparatively simple build.

