Prime Day Strikes Back: The best Star Wars Lego deals in the galaxy

While many of us may dream of building our own corner of the galaxy far, far away, Lego is expensive. When you combine that with a Disney-owned brand, the price tag just climbs even higher. Luckily, Prime Day has landed, and with it comes a fleet of Star Wars Lego sets at prices that won't completely wipe out your Galactic Credits. Whether you're a Mandalorian loyalist or a die-hard Rebels fan, these builds offer nostalgia, detail, and display-worthiness all at once.

Among the highlights this year are two sets that capture different eras of Star Wars storytelling: the Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu with Hover Pram building set, which has earned its place among the best Star Wars Lego sets, and the Lego Star Wars Ahsoka Ghost and Phantom II Spaceship Toy. It's a good haul and it's exciting to think that by the next Prime Day, we will probably have Lego Star Trek deals in the mix too.



Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu with Hover Pram

Let's start with the cutest Lego set you could possibly imagine: everyone's favorite little green chaos magnet, Grogu. This set recreates his hover pram from The Mandalorian with an adorable level of detail, right down to his big expressive eyes and tiny poseable ears. It's an endearing tribute to those early episodes where the bounty hunter and baby duo melted even the iciest Star Wars hearts.

The model is perfectly balanced between display and play. You can pose Grogu in his pod, adjust the stand, and admire how well the designers captured that sense of quiet wonder from the series. If you needed a reminder about why you fell in love with Star Wars, there it is - not just for the space battles, but for the tenderness hiding beneath all the beskar armor.

Lego Star Wars Ahsoka Ghost and Phantom II Spaceship

For fans of Star Wars Rebels or the Ahsoka series, the Ghost and Phantom II set hits like a hyperspace jump straight into nostalgia. This detailed two-in-one build captures Hera Syndulla's iconic ship and the sleek shuttle that accompanies it, complete with minifigures that feel like old friends reuniting after years apart. You can almost hear the chatter of the Ghost crew as you clip the final piece into place.

The Ghost's interior has room for minifigs, and the detachable Phantom II fits neatly at the rear, just like in the shows. Whether you're reliving dogfights against Imperial cruisers or imagining new adventures beyond Lothal, this set brings that rebellious spirit home in true brick-built glory.

Lego Star Wars R2-D2 Building Toy Set

Beep boop! This R2-D2 set captures our favorite bin-shaped droid's charm in a detailed, poseable model that's instantly recognizable. It comes with dome rotation, retractable leg, and secret tools - pretty cool, huh? There's a kind of universal appeal to this one that I think even casual fans might be tempted by.

It's great as a display piece to show off, but it will give you quite some work to set it up. Star Wars veterans who've been following R2's adventures since 1977, here's a chance to get your favorite loyal droid for a lesser price.

Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet Building Set

There's nothing like a big black Darth Vader helmet to keep your guests on their toes. Maybe you don't want to be loved, just to be feared. And you know what? All power to you. In that case, I recommend setting up this gorgeous centerpiece at eye level for maximum intimidation. It's a clear indicators that you're on the side of the Siths and the fascists.

This mask of the Dark Lord of the Sith speaks for itself (something along the lines of "Join me, and together we can build the ultimate Lego collection."). It's on 20% discount for Prime Day, and I don't imagine you'll see it this cheap again anytime soon.

Lego Star Wars TIE Fighter & X-Wing Mash-Up Building Set

Ever wanted to settle the age-old question: TIE Fighter or X-Wing? With this mash-up set, you don't have to choose. Builders create either of these iconic starfighters using the same collection of bricks (how poetic). Although, I guess you still have to choose which one you want to keep it as most of the time.

Perfect for builders who love versatility, this set encourages creativity beyond the instructions. You can swap components, experiment with hybrid builds, and see what happens when Imperial engineering meets Rebel ingenuity. It may be your only chance to reconcile the Empire with the Rebels and bring peace in the universe.

Lego Star Wars: Return of The Jedi Desert Skiff & Sarlacc Pit

Anybody who has watched Return of the Jedi will instantly recognize this one: the Desert Skiff & Sarlacc Pit set recreates that unforgettable Tatooine showdown where Luke, Han, and Chewie take on Jabba's goons - and who can forget Boba Fett accidentally falling into a giant monster's mouth.

You get an extendable skiff plank (ideal for sending minifigs to their sandy doom) and the tentacled maw of the Mandalorian-eating Sarlacc itself; every part of this set is delightfully interactive. If you've always wanted to stage your own heroic rescue over the dunes, you have a perfect piece. It may be my favorite, I like to recreate scenes from movies.

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2025

We may still be in Halloween season, but some people are already looking towards Christmas. That's not me, but that may be you! Hence why I'm letting you know about the Lego Star Wars advent calendar for 2025. You can make your December month shine with a deal on this adorable advent calendar set containing 24 mini builds and characters from the Star Wars universe.

All the little pieces put together help you recreate Babu Frik's workshop in the Thieves Quarter from Episode IX: Rise of the Skywalker, when Frik removed C-3PO programming block during the mission to Kijimi. Less sugar than the usual chocolate advent calendar, but more fun.

