This new Star Wars jedi temple Lego set is already 40% off

The Lego Star Wars Tenoo Jedi Temple set is currently 40% off on the Lego Store, meaning you can bag it for a droid dropping $23.99. Based on spin-off animated serious Young Jedi Adventures and designed for young Padawans (aged 4 and up), there will be no deploying the garrisons here, just kid friendly, colorful design and lots of playability.

If you want to introduce your child to a nice, easy Star Wars Lego set - perhaps because you've already picked up one of the best Star Wars Lego sets and you want a young apprentice to assist you - this is a decent choice. The 124-piece set can be built by youngsters with minimal help, so it's both a bonding experience and a neat way to encourage independent play - the kind of stuff Yoda did with Luke in Dagobah, only without the telekinesis and piggy-back swamp marathons.

At a discounted price, the set is also a great value source of parts for your collection, and a nice palate cleanser if you've just finished one of the utterly massive (and usually repetitive) kits on our guide to the biggest Lego sets.

Understandably, the Tenoo Jedi Temple Lego set is purposefully designed to be compact, for small hands. Measuring 12 cm high, 14cm wide, and 8cm deep, it may be small, but it certainly doesn't lack detail. This set has a neat levitating rock, a training droid, and a buildable speeder bike with enough space to hold all three included minifigures: Lys Solay, Kai Brightstar, and the master himself, Yoda.

That old green space goblin has even got mini legs (like, even mini-er legs) to accurately reflect the character's on-screen proportions. Everyone gets a lightsaber too, with two special clips to stop you from losing them when they're not in their owners' hands.

The temple of Tenoo, a significant Jedi outpost located on the planet Tenoo (points to whoever named the temple), features in the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures animated series as a training ground for younglings to learn the way of the Jedi. The Lego version recreates some neat little bits of Star Wars lore, as well: the young Padawans can test their skills with a Dagobah-style balance challenge, there's blue milk to sip in the kitchen after a busy day of training, and a hinged bunk bed to nap in.

At the moment, it's unclear as to how long this deal will last, but if you're interested, it's worth getting it before it jumps off into hyperspace. While the deal isn't available in the UK Lego store, you can get an even better 47% discount if you buy it via Amazon UK.

