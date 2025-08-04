Get this weird mashup of iconic Lego Star Wars ships at a healthy discount

Lego is best when it allows you to recreate something beloved and completely mess it up to be unique. The Star Wars franchise is full of possibilities to do something a little different, and this Lego Star Wars TIE Fighter and X-Wing mashup proves it, delivering two of the series' most iconic ships and making it trivial to switch their parts. Ardent Lego collectors will tell you that the best time to collect Lego sets is when they're on sale, and right now there's a short window of time to get this set at a hefty discount.

The best Lego Star Wars sets normally take an iconic moment, vehicle, or more from the long-running franchise and directly translate it into Lego - this one's a little more creative. The iconic X-Wing and TIE Fighter mashup still lets you build both of these two recognizable ships, but it's designed so that it's trivial to remix the two ships and create, say an X-Wing with a TIE Fighter cockpit.

Featuring a whopping 1063 pieces, it's inspired by the Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy show on Disney+, making it a great option for those looking for a Lego set for kids. But it's not just for children: who doesn't want to build a new version of the ships from their childhood memories? And it'll only take around two or three hours to build the entire set, so it's a quick evening job and a much easier task than some of the best Lego sets for adults.

There are also plenty of neat little details. There are Lego Star Wars minifigures, including Sig Greebling and a L3-G0 droid unit, and alongside the usual interactive elements like putting your characters in the pilot's seat, the ships also have spring-loaded brick launchers, allowing you to create those dogfight sequences to your heart's content. Don't worry, they're not real lasers.

It's on sale for just $87.98 / £66.99 at the Disney Store and Amazon UK respectively, which is $22 less than the RRP. A nice early discount for a set that just released in August 2024.

If you're looking to up the challenge, there are a few Lego Star Wars builds on our biggest Lego sets guide, full of almost day-long experiences that are as challenging as they are beautiful. And expensive, of course. Alternatively, you can always check out our best Star Wars board games list if you're hoping for something else from the galaxy far, far away.

Make sure to send pictures of your build or discuss anything Star Wars in our Wargamer Discord community, where you can chat with like-minded Jedi and Sith. Fortunately, there's no ongoing war there. We finally brought balance to the force.