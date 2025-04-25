The journeys of the Mandalorian are some of the greatest Star Wars tales of recent memory, so it’s no surprise that the Razor Crest has proved an immensely popular Lego set. A beautiful recreation of The Mandalorian’s ST-70 assault ship, this collector’s piece is a must-have for any Star Wars Lego lovers, and it’s got a huge $70 discount for a limited time.

Like many people, I’d argue that The Razor Crest is one of the best Lego Star Wars sets around right now. It’s a fantastic display piece that is an eye-catching set that is equal parts fun to build and great to look at. It’s also one of the most expensive Lego sets out there, but Star Wars fans are somewhat used to these Skywalker-high prices by now.

So, what makes The Razor Crest (75331) so worth getting? Well, it’s made up of a whopping 6,187 pieces. This adds up to a massive 10 inches tall and 29 inches from cockpit to cargo hold, as well as being full of interactive pieces. The sheer scale and fine details of this Ultimate Collector’s Razor Crest make it an engaging and complex Lego set for adults.

There’s no fun in a Lego set without characters to enjoy it, and there are a couple of great Lego Star Wars minifigures that come with this build. The Mandalorian and Grogu are the main attraction here, but you’ve also got The Mythrol, Kuiil, and a Blurrg with it. If you’ve been waiting for the chance to jump on this set (which is retiring at the end of 2025, too), now’s the perfect opportunity.

Currently, you can get the Ultimate Collector’s Series Lego Razor Crest for just $528.55 at Amazon US – that’s just over $70 off the retail price of $599.99. For any Brits out there, you can also get a major saving on The Razor Crest at John Lewis, which has this Lego set on sale for just £441.99.

If your head is in the galaxy far, far away right now, I suggest taking a look at the best Star Wars board games – personally, I recommend Star Wars Legion. Want another set that will take you around the same time to build (or perhaps even longer)? Well, our biggest Lego sets guide will point you in the right direction.

Love all things Star Wars and want to share your passion with the rest of us nerdy bunch? You should join the Wargamer Discord then, where we have a dedicated channel about the galaxy far, far away.