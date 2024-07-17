The coolest Lego Ideas set is over $80 off this Prime Day

Calling all Lego aficionados! There are fantastic savings for you to bag on so many Lego sets during Amazon Prime Day this year. Of all the sets available, the one that stands out the most to me has to be the Lego Ideas Tree House, simply because it’s such an intricate and imaginative construction, and now comes with a nice big discount applied.

Seeing this Lego Tree House on sale is a big deal as it doesn’t tend to get discounted – let alone by 34% ($83). To see if the deal is actually worth taking advantage of, I checked its price history and can confirm that it’s currently at the lowest since the Black Friday season last year.

This super sweet Lego tree house is the kind of build our childhood dreams were made of; a whimsical design, interactive accessories to play with, and a stunning display piece once finished. It’s among the best Lego Ideas sets and the best Lego sets overall too.

With 3036 pieces in the box, the Lego Tree House set is one of the biggest Lego sets available, and due to how complex it is to build, it’s one of the best Lego sets for adults who are looking for something a little more challenging to work on.

What I love most about this iconic set is how packed with detail it is, with plenty of complexity to the design. The tree trunk and the wooden ‘house’ are built up using various wooden planks, adding to the “unpolished” tree house aesthetic. There are even some quirky wooden planks that have been “nailed” into place, that further add to the classic tree house vibe.

As for the interior of the tree house – it’s fully furnished, which makes it even more charming. It comes with four Lego minifigures and interchangeable leaves that let you swap the seasons around. If you have it as a display piece, why not change it as the seasons change in real life?

I love this Lego set, and the more I write about it, the more I want it. Don’t let it pass you by this Prime Day. Or, if you’re looking for more deals head to our Amazon Prime Day hub for all the best discounts on Lego, board games, and more.