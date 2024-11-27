We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

For $100, this board game’s creator will come to your house and teach it to you

Love Conquers All is a cosy, cooperative board game, and its designer will teach you it personally for a surprisingly low amount of money.

The box for the board game Love Conquers All, an off-white box with cute colorful and simple drawings of reptiles and amphibians on it, beside the designer Jeff Siadek, a middle aged white man
Timothy Linward's Avatar

Published:

Board games Love Conquers All 

Love Conquers All is a cooperative tile-laying board game with a cosy vibe and a positive theme, currently seeking funds on Kickstarter. There are just two different reward tiers, one that will get you the game itself, and another that will see game designer Jeff Siadek travel to your house and teach you the game in person – for just $100.

Though Siadek doesn’t have a smash-hit game that’s earned a spot on our guide to the best board games, he’s a well established designer who has been making board games for over 30 years. We’ve tested his social deduction game Lifeboat – it’s a good’un!

The game costs $25 (£25) on Kickstarter, plus shipping and sales tax for your home nation. Then there are a limited number of $100 (£80) ‘In your home!’ pledges to have Siadek pay you a personal visit, teach you the game, and introduce you to some of his older titles too. This in-person experience is only on offer if you live within 50 miles of Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Columbus, New York City, Arnhem, or Frankfurt.

The board game Love Conquers All in the center of the shot, a square board with a variety of odd-shaped tiles on it; around the edges, the hands and arms of three people playing the game

Love Conquers All is a tile-laying cooperative board game for one to five players. Your goal is to get rid of all the ‘challenge’ cards in the deck, each of which represents one of the things that can make a relationship hard, be they concrete problems like ‘poverty’ or abstract things like ‘derision’.

When you put the card into play you add the matching tile to  the board, and also add a rule to the game that will restrict how all players can act on future turns.

A close up on the board game Love Conquers All, a person's hand placing peculiar shaped tiles onto a square grid

Those rules will get more and more onerous, but there is a way to deal with the problem – love! When you place a pink love tile adjacent to one or more challenge tiles, you flip the challenge tiles face down and remove the matching rule cards, making your future actions freer. Love conquers all, after all.

The co-operative gameplay, cosy theme, and charming art by Nick Leivers suggest that this could be a great board game for couples to relax with. According to Siadek it’s a lightweight game that will take half an hour to play. We haven’t tested it, so we can’t rule out the possibility that this is actually an argument engine on par with Monopoly, but we doubt it.

If you’d like to play something with a little more weight to it, we have a guide to great strategy board games to check out. To learn about our go-to cosy comfort game, check out our Wingspan review.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)