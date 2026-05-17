This dark fantasy TTRPG is all about sexy witches dominating each other

Tabletop RPGs have historically flirted with the forbidden throughout its existence. It has always amused me that there was such a "satanic panic" around Dungeons and Dragons when much edgier tabletop games already existed by the 90s. A quick glance at your average World of Darkness book promises more occult naughtiness than any DnD book from the pre-millenium. Riding the line between good game and good taste proves surprisingly difficult, but this upcoming TTRPG revels in the balancing act.

Last Sabbath is a dark fantasy TTRPG about newcomers joining a coven to discover their newfound power. The game is rules-light, driven more by personal narrative, journaling, and special tarot cards. Unlike DnD classes who gain new abilities from leveling up, witches must sacrifice their memories to gain power. The most extreme may even sacrifice their lives for the cause, knowing that death is not truly an end.

Lust Sabbath, on the other hand, is a supplement for Last Sabbath that focuses on far more mature themes. New classes such as Succubi, Desire Witches, Sanguine Sisters, and Gothic Nuns promise a more "exciting" awakening to the dark arts. If you've played some of the best sex games before, then think of Last Sabbath as a fantastical roleplay twist.

I firmly believe Last Sabbath is one of those TTRPGs you play with people you're intimately familiar with. Whereas so many other TTRPG games focus on broad appeal, I really love how committed Last Sabbath is to its vision. It's not for everyone, but for the people it's for, it will be incredible. It certainly helps that the artwork for both Last Sabbath and Lust Sabbath are gorgeous.

The intoxicating sense of control and submission is perfectly captured. The artwork depicts the sexuality of witchcraft with beautiful subtlety. So many people falsely believe BDSM is all about power, but it's more about dynamics. It's about making the choice to trust an authority higher than yourself. It's no wonder there's so much overlap with witches.

You can support Last Sabbath + Lust Sabbath on Backerkit here.

More tabletop RPG discussion can be found over at the Wargamer Discord, so why not visit and chat?