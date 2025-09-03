This Overcooked style board game is so adorable, I feel physically sick

Macaraccoon, a board game that's so cute it hurts my eyes, began crowdfunding on Kickstarter on September 2. This is an Overcooked-style baking competition that promises to be "a delicious baking board game that keeps everyone on their toe-beans".

The family board game's concept is simple. Everyone plays an aspiring baker (with distractingly large, Disney-fied eyes) who wants to take over as the town's Bake Master. To prove your prowess, you'll need to assemble sweet treats for cutesy critter townsfolk - and hope that another player doesn't swoop in and fulfil the order first. By now, you should be seeing the parallels to chaotic cooking game Overcooked.

Each turn, you'll choose to collect an ingredient from the kitchen, serve a finished order, or recruit a Whisker Chef to make use of their special abilities. If you want to create something tasty, collected ingredients must be assembled at your personal countertop in the correct order: base, then spreads, then toppings.

Aspiring bakers also have their own personal supply of sugar, which can be used to bribe customers to wait around a little longer if you want to serve the cutie behind them. It can also be snacked on to give you a sugar rush that grants additional actions. Play continues until all the sweet 'lil animals ordering food have full tummies, and then the baker with the most hearts is crowned the victor.

The Kickstarter page offers only two pledge tiers for Macaraccoon. For $59, you'll get the base game and all stretch goals unlocked during the campaign. Alternatively, you can spend $78 to get the Do Not Eat expansion, which replaces the base game's sugar cube and heart tokens with 3D ones. Fulfillment is expected to take place in January 2026.

Macaraccoon is published by Memesys Culture Lab, whose previous work includes the political strategy board game SHASN and its co-op spin-off SHASN: AZADI. While both were fairly well received, AZADI's reputation was marred by, as Memesys says on the Macaraccoon Kickstarter page, "a rough and bumpy fulfillment".

"There were delays, miscommunication, and some of our backers were understandably frustrated", the publisher says. "AZADI's fulfillment wasn't the smooth experience that our backers deserve, but it taught us crucial lessons firsthand that have overhauled our entire approach to production and logistics."

For Macaraccoon, Memesys asserts that it has its manufacturing and shipping partners "locked in advance". "Our entire supply chain has been mapped out, stress-tested, and ready to execute, with new leadership who have done this more than a few times before."

"We're taking a page from Macaraccoon's own game design - the way to win hearts is by completing orders just right - and we won't rest until we've won yours back."

