Unpack loads of D&D-style fun with this inventory management RPG

Despite Dungeons and Dragons being the title of the most iconic tabletop RPG, there's a very important element unsaid. Why do adventurers go through all this trouble delving dungeons and defeating dragons? To save the town from great evils? To brave the unknown in search of adventure? Sure, but the real answer for many is simple: loot. Those magnificent magic items and glorious mounds of gold are the perfect motivation for any adventuring party. But what actually happens when it's time to start carrying all that loot around?

That's where this charming little TTRPG comes in.

Magic of Inventorying takes place at the very end of those epic adventures. The big bad's defeated, the dungeon's been cleared, and it's time to reap your rewards. After flashing back to your milestones as a party and deciding your DnD classes, the fun of looting begins. Affiliated Class cards are the base of your Looted Item, and dice rolls determine their Encumbrance, Usefulness and Emotion. From there, you can assign the appropriate Magic Items from your campaign, or create your own!

Unfortunately, your Starting Inventory already has some handy items. Now is the time to figure out how to lug all your loot out of the dungeon. Trade with other players, dispose of extra weight, and settle on your Final Inventory. From there, you begin the Journey Home. All those stats will decide how dangerous this will be. As known loot-lover Frieren would know, every Journey has its end, and it's time to get emotional.

If you'd like to know the details of the gameplay loop, there's a handy (and free) quickstart over on DriveThruRPG. While the game itself is simple and fun, it really shines as the last stretch of your TTRPG session. The creators even tested it with some of the best tabletop RPGs such as OSR classics, Powered by the Apocalypse favorites, and obviously, DnD.

You can support Magic of Inventorying on Kickstarter here.

While this journey's at it's end, you can start yours over at the Wargamer Discord!