2025 was "MTG's best year ever" as Hasbro reports 60% revenue growth

On February 10, Hasbro released its Q4 2025 and full year financial report, and the headline is: it was a very, very good year for Magic. According to its parent company's stats, Wizards of the Coast revenue was up by 45% year-on-year, with Magic: The Gathering in particular growing its revenue by a staggering 59%.

This is Magic's best ever year, and it was full of huge sets. We already knew that Final Fantasy had beaten out Lord of the Rings to become the best-selling MTG set of all time, but what's slightly surprising is that Avatar The Last Airbender now sits at number three, contributing to a record Q4.

In fact, according to Hasbro's report, Magic's revenue in the last three months of 2025 was double that of Q4 2024. Last year the company raked in $208 million across the final quarter. This year it made $502 million - just a cool half a billion dollars. No biggie!

A few years ago, Magic became WotC's first $1 billion dollar brand. In 2025 it made $1.7 billion!

Of course, that's just revenue, not profit, but Wizards performed well here too. In the report, the breakdown on profit isn't as granular, but the WotC and Digital Gaming segment made over $1 billion in profit, up 46% from 2024.

Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks went into more depth in an investors earnings call, sharing stats like a 22% increase in organized play participation and 20% increase in WPN-partnered stores for 2025. He also revealed it was a record year for Secret Lair.

This seems to show that Wizards' strategy of leaning hard on third-party properties is working well. Despite some fans' displeasure at in-universe Magic becoming a smaller part of the game (and I'm right there with you), it can't be denied UB sells really, really well.

