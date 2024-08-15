Awesome bat MTG card spikes in price by more than 200%

The bat god MTG card Aclazotz, Deepest Betrayal has seen a big price spike in the last few weeks, going from $6 just before Bloomburrow released to $19 today – a rise of 217%.

Released in Lost Caverns of Ixalan late last year, Aclazotz is one of the god cards from that MTG set, which can transform into lands when they die then come back to life. He makes your opponent discard, creates bat tokens if they ditch lands, and draws you cards once they are out.

Over the course of a game he can provide a lot of value, and previously saw a fair bit of Standard play in mono black discard and esper midrange decks.

There are a couple of contributing factors behind this particular price spike. The main one is that Aclazotz is more popular than ever in Standard, found in some of the very best MTG Arena decks right now.

To be more specific, Golgari Midrange decks often run at least one copy of Aclazotz. This is by far the most popular strategy in the format right now. It hasn’t brought in any cards from Bloomburrow (except lands) but didn’t lose anything to rotation either.

Aclazotz is also seeing play in the very popular Orzhov Midrange decks, which are powered up by Zoraline. We’ve taken to calling this Orzhov Bats, partly because it’s got a little bit of bat synergy and partly because most deck names are really dull right now. Really it’s just a typical midrange strategy, and Aclazotz is being played as much for its effects and statline as for its creature type.

Where the bat creature type is relevant is Zoraline commander decks, and a fair few copies of Aclazotz have been snapped up for those. This MTG commander gains life from attacking with bats, and there really aren’t a lot of good cards for it outside of Bloomburrow. Aclazotz is a perfect fit.

But we think Standard is the main cause of the spike. At the end of the day, Aclazotz is a mythic rare card that’s gone from seeing play in slightly off-meta decks to seeing play in the most prevalent decks in the format.

