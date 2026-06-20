This MTG subtype returns for the first time in 21 years in the Marvel crossover

Marvel Super Heroes is introducing new Arcane cards to Magic: the Gathering, marking the first return of the subtype in over 20 years.

The artwork of the card "We Say Thee Nay!" An arcane spell from the new MTG Marvel Super Heroes set.
Ben Macready Avatar

Updated:

Magic: The Gathering 
Google Preferred Source Button

While Marvel Super Heroes is thematically a large departure from the high fantasy genre MTG is primarily known for, the set does include a variety of familiar features. The artwork on several cards brings us back to New York, where a surprising number of Universes Beyond sets have taken place. We're also getting more Spider-Man cards to accompany those from last year's set. Surprisingly, we're also seeing the return of Arcane cards, a subtype that hasn't been seen in just over two decades.

Arcane spells made their first and only appearance in Kamigawa block, three sets based on Shinto mythology that were released throughout 2004 and 2oo5. These arcane spells were tied to the splice mechanic, which enabled multiple instants and sorceries to be sequenced together without being sent to the graveyard.

While several arcane spells have been reprinted in all of the MTG sets since 2005, no new ones have been introduced until now. The arcane cards We Say Thee Nay! (a counterspell) and Hex Magic (a draw spell) are debuting in Marvel Super Heroes.

What's interesting is that, mechanically, there's no reason for these spells to be arcane. Nothing in the Marvel Super Heroes set rewards you for casting arcane spells. There are no payoffs, and there's not a high enough concentration of arcane cards for them to be a meaningful sub theme. This begs the question, why are they here?

Well, the artwork of these cards depicts Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch, the Master of the Arcane Arts and Marvel's most powerful spell caster, respectively. These cards could also be foreshadowing the appearance of Arcane cards as a more prevalent theme in an upcoming expansion, potentially the Midnight Suns set that fans have been anticipating. Although, of course, this is just speculation.

What's your take? Are arcane spells on their way back in, or are these two cards just here to provide a small splash of flavor? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord.

Ben has been playing card games since primary school. When it comes to Magic: the Gathering, He knows his Bogles from his Cawblades, and he still has his copy of the Pokémon Trading Card Game for the Gameboy lying somewhere around. You can find more from Ben on EDHREC, Superjump, Card Gamer and Youtube. (He/Him).

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.