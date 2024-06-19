Six new Assassin’s Creed MTG cards form a scenic Roman vista

The MTG Assassin’s Creed Universes Beyond set has embraced the videogame’s penchant for spectacular landscape panorama shots, including a magnificent display of 16th-century Rome that’s spread across six of the new AC-themed Magic cards.

The Vista scene is composed of five land cards shown off in Wednesday’s MTG Assassin’s Creed spoilers – Sunbaked Canyon, Fiery Islet, Silent Clearing, Nurturing Peatland, and Waterlogged Grove – and Ezio Auditore da Firenze’s official Legendary Creature card. When aligned, they show a sweeping view of Rome, with Ezio perched atop a high tower, reminiscent of a synchronization point in 2010’s Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood.

Each MTG Land card has been matched to a spot on the Vista, some with more accuracy than others. The Sunbaked Canyon, for example, is a parched-looking area of the city with direct sunlight illuminating each building, whereas the Silent Clearing card is a picture of the Forum, which, although certainly a clearing, would have been far from silent. A little bit of a stretch, but the thought was clearly there.

Unlike 2023’s Lord of the Rings MTG set, which boasted multiple scene-forming cards – including a massive 18-card combo collage showing the Battle for Pelennor Fields – the Assassin’s Creed set will just have this one six-card spread.

There’s plenty else to be excited about with the upcoming set, including the possibility of adding real-world historical figures like Sokrates, Leonardo da Vinci, and Cleopatra into your deck. Alongside Ezio, you’ll also find Altaïr Ibn-La’Ahad and Cassandra, among other characters, and even an Animus card.

The MTG Assassin’s Creed Universes Beyond set will be released on July 5, and can be used in Modern, Commander, Legacy, and Vintage. The booster release contains 54 uncommons, 37 rares, 14 mythic rares, and 10 full-art basic lands, and can currently be pre-ordered from Amazon or wherever you buy your Magic cards.

If Assassin’s Creed isn’t your thing, keep an eye on our MTG release schedule for the most important dates, or treat yourself to some free digital cards with our list of the current MTG arena codes. To keep up with the latest updates, bookmark our MTG news page and follow Wargamer on Google News.