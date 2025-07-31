Doctor Who MTG card spikes 400% thanks to a lobster

The MTG card Astrid Peth has gone way up in price, boosted by new cards from Edge of Eternities. The card cost less than a dollar until just last week, when it jumped from $0.70 all the way to $3.60. While it's obviously still very affordable, that's a pretty sizable 415% spike, and it still seems to be rising.

Astrid Peth - a card from the Doctor Who MTG set, portraying Kylie Minogue's character from Voyage of the Damned - is a two-drop that makes food tokens and explores whenever you sacrifice clues or food.

The reason her card is getting bought up is pretty simple. It's all thanks to the new Edge of Eternities card Ragost, Deft Gastronaut. This Lobster chef turns every artifact into a food. It's an MTG commander who wants to be creating and cracking food at all times, since Ragost untaps on each end step when you gain life, and has a tap ability that sacrifices a food to blast everyone at the table for three damage.

If you can utilize cards like the Soul Sisters to gain life on your opponents' turns, you'll be able to turn Ragost's meals into high-powered projectiles, and quickly whittle away your enemies' life totals.

Astrid can get pretty powerful pretty quickly if you can build up an engine that has you zapping with Ragost every turn, and once she's mighty enough to attack with impunity, she can make even more food to keep the synergy going.

Ragost is in Boros colors, a combination that has plenty of artifact synergy, but not many cards that care about food specifically. And Astrid Peth and Ragost synergize beautifully. Both create food, one benefits when you sacrifice it and the other is your sacrifice outlet. Simple!

We weren't overly impressed with the Doctor Who cards when they were released. But since then it's become clear how good they are for EDH. A fair few cards have now gone up in price, after players found neat interactions to take advantage of. For instance, Danny Pink is a machine in one of the new Final Fantasy Commander precons.

Ragost, Deft Gastronaut is looking like one of the most fun new commanders in Edge of Eternities. If you plan to brew a new deck from this set, tell us about it in the Wargamer Discord. And check out the MTG release schedule to stay up to date on the latest news.