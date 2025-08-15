As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

As Allies return for MTG Avatar, overlooked Commander card spikes by 400%

Magic the Gathering’s upcoming Avatar expansion brings back the Ally creature type, sparking demand for Ally cards from earlier sets.

The MTG card General Tazri
Timothy Linward's Avatar

Published:

Magic: The Gathering 

The long overlooked five color commander General Tazri might be about to have her day in the sun, as Magic: the Gathering players bring her out of retirement in anticipation of the upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender set. Tazri is a five color commander who cares about the niche Ally subtype, and since news broke that Avatar Aang and all his buddies would be Allies, Tazri has shot up from her historically stable price of 50 cents to a (relative) high of $2.50.

General Tazri is a Human Ally, only ever printed in the 2016 MTG set Oath of the Gatewatch. She costs four generic and one white mana, has three power and four toughness. When she enters you may search your library for an Ally creature card, reveal it and add it to your hand. Tazri also has an activated ability that costs a full WUBRG (one of each mana color), which grants your Ally creatures +X/+X where X is the number of colors among those creatures.

Not a broken five color commander like Jodah the Unifier then, but a solid commander for an Ally typal deck - if only the Ally card pool was deep enough to make that viable. Up until now, the Ally subtype appeared exclusively on cards from the MTG plane Zendikar, and almost all of those are from the original Battle for Zendikar block. It's just not that many playables. Enter Aang.

The MTG card Avatar Aang, depicting the protagonist of Avatar the Last Airbender

Spoilers for the MTG Avatar the Last Airbender set began at MagicCon in June with Avatar Aang, a five color Commander with the Ally subtype. Many, many more Allies were revealed on August 12, in both the main set and the Commander precons. The market price for General Tazri on MTG Goldfish's tracker has been trending up gradually early July, but the reveals on Tuesday kicked it up steeply.

MTG card Katara, Water Tribe's Hobe, a young woman with somewhat saomi-influnced features, wearing a blue coat, with a single long braid, surrounded by rising waves

Tazri was the foil prerelease promo for Oath of the Gatewatch but otherwise hasn't had a reprint - and she's a mythic rare. Given that Avatar doesn't hit the MTG release schedule until November, and supply of the card is very constrained, this may not be the end of her price spike.

Were you running an Ally deck before it was cool? Do you have some excellent tech for Avatar deck brewers that you're keen to share? Join us in the official Wargamer Discord community and make some new allies!

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)