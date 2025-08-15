As Allies return for MTG Avatar, overlooked Commander card spikes by 400%

The long overlooked five color commander General Tazri might be about to have her day in the sun, as Magic: the Gathering players bring her out of retirement in anticipation of the upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender set. Tazri is a five color commander who cares about the niche Ally subtype, and since news broke that Avatar Aang and all his buddies would be Allies, Tazri has shot up from her historically stable price of 50 cents to a (relative) high of $2.50.

General Tazri is a Human Ally, only ever printed in the 2016 MTG set Oath of the Gatewatch. She costs four generic and one white mana, has three power and four toughness. When she enters you may search your library for an Ally creature card, reveal it and add it to your hand. Tazri also has an activated ability that costs a full WUBRG (one of each mana color), which grants your Ally creatures +X/+X where X is the number of colors among those creatures.

Not a broken five color commander like Jodah the Unifier then, but a solid commander for an Ally typal deck - if only the Ally card pool was deep enough to make that viable. Up until now, the Ally subtype appeared exclusively on cards from the MTG plane Zendikar, and almost all of those are from the original Battle for Zendikar block. It's just not that many playables. Enter Aang.

Spoilers for the MTG Avatar the Last Airbender set began at MagicCon in June with Avatar Aang, a five color Commander with the Ally subtype. Many, many more Allies were revealed on August 12, in both the main set and the Commander precons. The market price for General Tazri on MTG Goldfish's tracker has been trending up gradually early July, but the reveals on Tuesday kicked it up steeply.

Tazri was the foil prerelease promo for Oath of the Gatewatch but otherwise hasn't had a reprint - and she's a mythic rare. Given that Avatar doesn't hit the MTG release schedule until November, and supply of the card is very constrained, this may not be the end of her price spike.

